Delta flies Olympic athletes to Beijing

Delta’s chief marketing and communications officer Tim Mapes said at the Team USA aircraft unveiling that he doesn’t see the diplomatic boycott affecting the reach of the Beijing Olympics.

“Our interest is in the athletes,” he said. Delta will also fly Team USA Paralympians on Feb. 25 from LAX to the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

The airline has Team USA commercials for the 2022 Winter Olympics that have already begun airing on TV and are shown as part of Delta’s in-flight entertainment. Delta is the official airline of Team USA for eight years, running through the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 where Delta will be a key sponsor.