Beijing's Olympic bubble makes a slightly surreal experience

AP photographer Jae Hong said he had been warned about the bubble, but seeing it in effect in Beijing was still a shock.

Workers in protective suits met passengers and sent them off to hotels that were sealed off with fences, protected by round-the-clock guards, Hong said.

AP video journalist Johnson Lai is facing more stress because China has no formal relations with his self-governing Taiwan homeland that China claims as its own territory.

The lack of connection meant he was unable to complete the form in the Olympics app to get a code, which requires a test conducted at a Chinese-approved hospital.

“There’s a lot of uncertain matters that we can’t control. We can only apply based on their procedures," said Lai, who is forgoing celebrating Chinese New Year with his family to cover the Games.

So far, organizers say there have been 39 positive results out of the more than 2,500 tests at the airport among those who arrived for the Games since early January.

Within the bubble, there have been 33 positives out of 336,400 tests. None of the positives involved athletes. The average time spent in isolation for most has been around six days.

Caption FILE - Olympic workers in protective gear work at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - Olympic workers in protective gear work at a credential validation desk at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption FILE - A passenger waits in the holding area in front of a member of airport personnel wearing protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - A passenger waits in the holding area in front of a member of airport personnel wearing protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption FILE - A passenger is directed to a bus by an Olympic worker wearing protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong Caption FILE - A passenger is directed to a bus by an Olympic worker wearing protective gear at the Beijing Capital International Airport ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong