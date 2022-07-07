Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion

Hartsfield-Jackson officials in February got Atlanta City Council approval of a $5 million contract for “early pre-construction planning” for the Concourse D widening project. The full project has been expected to cost hundreds of millions of dollars and take five years to complete.

Concourse D, which opened in 1980, is the narrowest concourse at the world’s busiest airport. While Concourses A, B and C are 90-feet wide, Concourse D is only 60-feet wide and its central walkway is just 20-feet wide.

During busy travel periods, “You have to fight your way through the concourse,” Hartsfield-Jackson general manager Balram Bheodari told city council members.

“The customer service level that we deliver to our customers is failing, it’s an F-minus. We need to modernize this concourse,” Bheodari said. “The restrooms are undersized. The concessions are undersized. Everything about the concourse is undersized.”

The Concourse D widening is one part of a roughly $11 billion expansion and modernization program underway at Hartsfield-Jackson. Completed projects in the 20-year capital improvement program launched in 2016 include the massive lit canopies over the domestic terminal curbsides, new pedestrian bridges, an expanded South security checkpoint, the new ATL West parking deck and ATL Select park-ride lot and renovations throughout the domestic terminal and concourses.

The FAA regularly funnels hundreds of millions of dollars from passenger facility charges paid by travelers to fund grants for airport runway and airfield safety projects, but airport terminals are “not something the federal government has historically invested in,” said Mitch Landrieu, White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator.

It’s typically airports and airlines that use their own funds to pay for terminal projects and improvements.

“But the need is evident,” Landrieu said. “When our airports are falling short, when they’re overly crowded, when they’re not accessible, everybody feels it, and it hurts.” Overall, the bipartisan infrastructure law included about $619 million for airports in Georgia over five years.

For the $1 billion in airport terminal funding this year, the FAA received 658 applications from 532 airports across the country seeking more than $14 billion. “We know there’s a need out there,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The grants are being awarded to projects ready to move forward that meet criteria such as increasing capacity and passenger access, replacing aging infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, expanding access for people with disabilities, improving airport access for “historically disadvantaged populations, improving airfield safety, encouraging competition and creating “good paying jobs.”

Buttigieg pointed out that no U.S. airport is among the best 25 airports worldwide, as ranked by international air transport rating organization Skytrax. Some airports in foreign countries are run by their nation’s governments, which funnel billions of dollars into luxurious terminals to drive trade and economic growth.

“I don’t think anybody could look at airports across America today and say that the existing system and the existing levels of funding have been adequate,” Buttigieg said.

This summer’s travel woes with flight cancellations, long lines for customer service, lengthy waits for security screening and baggage handling delays highlight some of the shortfalls of the air travel experience, not just in the U.S. but also in Europe.

Pilot staffing issues have been a key reason U.S. airlines have had mass cancellations this year. But Buttigieg said there are also “acute issues that have been accelerated by the very swift return of demand” after COVID-drive declines, “against a backdrop of decades and decades of underinvestment in the infrastructure.”

He said projects like expanding security checkpoints, replacing baggage handling systems and updating ticket counters can help over the long term, “even as we’re working through more immediate issues this summer, for example, that are simply more short-term than something you can address with a construction project.”