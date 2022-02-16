Hartsfield-Jackson moving forward with plans to widen Concourse D

Each of the four concourses opened in 1980 when the airport’s current domestic terminal debuted. But Concourse D was designed for smaller regional planes with fewer passengers. Now, it is used by larger jets with more passengers.

During busy travel periods, “You have to fight your way through the concourse,” Bheodari said. “The restrooms are undersized. The concessions are undersized. Everything about the concourse is undersized.”

The airport plans to expand Concourse D to 102 feet wide and lengthen it by about 145 feet.

If granted final approval by city council, the construction management contract will call for joint venture Holder-Moody-Bryson-Sovereign to develop plans for how to construct the project in phases and to estimate how much it will cost. The work will have to be done in phases to allow for use of other gates on the concourse while construction is going on.

“This is going to be a very complex and expensive project,” Bheodari said.