BreakingNews
Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings
ajc logo
X

Delta warns of challenges over 4th of July weekend, allows rebookings

Passengers make their way through Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Combined ShapeCaption
Passengers make their way through Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
Atlanta-based carrier is bracing for disruption amid high demand and staffing woes.

Delta Air Lines warned that it expects “operational challenges” over the busy Fourth of July weekend, and is allowing customers to change their travel dates to avoid the havoc.

Atlanta-based Delta is taking the unusual move of issuing a travel waiver for the July 1-4 period on any flights across its entire system, so customers can easily shift their trips to before or after that period and avoid what the carrier calls “potentially challenging weekend travel days.”

Delta and other major carriers have struggled to operate this spring and summer amid a surge in travel demand and staffing shortages. The advisory ahead of a major summer travel holiday follows a Memorial Day weekend debacle that angered some passengers and led to Delta’s pilots to publish a rare letter empathizing with frustrated customers.

The airline says flight dates can be changed via its website or app to any time by July 8 without a fare difference or change fee, as long as the origin and destination remain the same.

ExploreDelta pilots union to picket in Atlanta and around the country

Delta said it expects to carry passenger volumes “not seen since before the pandemic” over the Independence Day travel period, and that the waiver is intended to give flexibility to avoid “busy travel times, weather forecasts and other variables.”

While Delta already does not charge change fees on main cabin and premium fares on U.S. domestic flights and trips originating in North America, the July Fourth period travel waiver lifts any additional charge for a higher fare, and also waives the change fee on basic economy fares during that period.

Airlines and airports are bracing for a major test over the upcoming weekend, when crowds, long lines and waits, flight disruptions, air traffic control issues and ongoing labor shortages across the travel industry could amount to major problems for travelers. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport expects to handle 1.7 million passengers from June 30 through July 5.

Combined ShapeCaption
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: A Delta Air Lines takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: A Delta Air Lines takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
April 27, 2021 Hartsfield-Jackson Airport: A Delta Air Lines takes off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Delta has been struggling for months through pilot staffing issues amid labor shortages, including at contractors it relies on for services, and had hundreds of flight cancellations over the Memorial Day travel period and other weekends this summer.

“This phase of our recovery has been the most difficult. We’ve never had to bring the airline back at this speed before,” said John Laughter, Delta’s chief of operations, in a written statement.

The airline has made adjustments to its operations to try to reduce disruptions, including earlier boarding and allowing departures five minutes early and changes in crew scheduling. It also said it cut about 100 flights a day from its schedule from July through early August in an attempt to make its flight schedule more manageable with the number of workers it has available.

Still, that apparently hasn’t been sufficient to avoid a “ripple effect” of flight cancellations that multiply after an initial disruption, and Delta is now moving to thin out the number of passengers affected this weekend.

When flights are full over a busy holiday weekend, it’s particularly difficult for airlines to rebook passengers onto other flights after cancellations.

July 4th Weekend in Atlanta 2022

Look Up Atlanta: Fireworks at Centennial Olympic Park

Fireworks, parades and celebrations at small community events

How late can you shoot fireworks in metro Atlanta?

AJC guide to grilling and cooking at home

July 4th in Atlanta: More ideas and events

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Office of Inspector General has investigated 32 complaints in first 18 months1h ago
Celebrate Fourth of July at smaller, community events
Judge drops prison time for former Atlanta principal in cheating case
17h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
20h ago
Alpharetta doctor sentenced to 3 years in federal prison
20h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
1h ago
The Latest
Biggest corporate convention since pandemic opens in Atlanta this week
17h ago
Delta pilots union to picket in Atlanta and around the country
Summer travel crowds swell, but tripping isn’t like it used to be
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top