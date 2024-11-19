A.M. ATL: 📰 Why we moved to Midtown

Morning, y’all! Expect rain, rain and more rain today, with highs in the mid-60s.

New wise, we’ve got the scoop on social media’s role in the Laken Riley investigation, a bold Beltline project and a former Georgia Bulldog jumping into the pro wrestling ring.

Also of note: The Atlanta City Council approved the jail diversion contract we told you about yesterday. While criticizing the mayor’s handling of the situation, which is pretty rare.

Now. How about a bit of shameless navel gazing?

IT’S A VIBE

Well, well, well.

Hello again, Atlanta!

And you can consider that a greeting from the entire AJC — because our office is back in the city proper for the first time in about 14 years.

Perhaps you don’t care ... which is fair! But a lot of people put on their hater pants when we departed downtown for Dunwoody (and a home closer to our corporate overlords at Cox) in 2010.

So this move to Midtown is kind of a big deal, perception and otherwise.

President and Publisher Andrew Morse deemed our new home on Peachtree Street (next door to the Woodruff Arts Center, across from Colony Square) a “manifestation of our commitment to the city of Atlanta and the community we serve.”

It’s also part of the larger effort to turn a newspaper into, as Andrew likes to say, a ~modern media company~.

You can read more about that in this recent story from NPR. But trust that the plan involves doubling down on politics, sports and Black culture coverage; reestablishing our presence in places like Athens, Macon and Savannah; and offering a whole lot more than just articles.

Plus, you know, building up a staff to do things right.

Those are all good things for you, the reader/watcher/listener/informed citizen! And not very common these days, either.

As for the move: You might have accurately deduced that I work odd (and nonconsecutive!) hours to churn out this newsletter. Historically, that hasn’t lent itself to spending a lot of time in the office.

But y’all: I love Atlanta, and you can’t beat that intown vibe.

I’ll be hanging out more often. Come say hi.

Does the AJC’s office being in Atlanta proper matter to you? Shoot me an email with your thoughts! Then keep scrolling for more news.

REVEALING TESTIMONY

As testimony continued in the trial of Jose Ibarra, the man accused of killing Athens nursing student Laken Riley, investigators revealed the role social media played in their investigation.

For instance: Posts from the morning of Riley’s death reportedly showed Ibarra wearing clothes matching those later seen on surveillance video — including a blue jacket later determined to contain Riley’s DNA.

AIRLINE ISSUES

What does Spirit Airlines’ bankruptcy filing mean for the you, the intrepid but budget conscious traveler? For starters, your flight isn’t canceled.

BANKHEAD BOON?

The largest property the Atlanta Beltline owns sits in Bankhead, and fresh filings suggest it may become home to more than 1,100 residences — both for-sale and rental units, nearly a third of which could be reserved as affordable housing.

The 31-acre site also abuts one of four locations proposed for new MARTA infill rail stations.

VOUCHERS VOUCHED FOR

State education officials OK’d initial guidelines for a program tied to the new school “voucher” law, which will allow some families to subsidize private school tuition with public money.

***

THEY’RE IN THE MONEY

Someone bought a $2 million Powerball ticket at a Gwinnett County convenience store.

A pair of UGA students won $400,000 by kicking a field goal on live TV before Saturday’s football game against Tennessee.

SPEAKING OF GEORGIA ...

The Bulldogs plan to unleash the young pups in Saturday’s game against Massachusetts.

But where might they land in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings — and how will the committee sort through all the SEC teams that’ve beat up on each other? I’m gonna guess No. 8. And “not in any consistent way.”

The reveal is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

A new gig: Elijah Holyfield, former UGA running back and progeny of boxing royalty, is going pro. As in pro wrestling.

Elijah Holyfield, former UGA running back and progeny of boxing royalty, is going pro. As in pro wrestling. Hawks: Trae Young’s 19(!) assists and Dyson Daniels last-second block sealed a 109-108 win in Sacramento.

Trae Young’s 19(!) assists and Dyson Daniels last-second block sealed a 109-108 win in Sacramento. Sports TV: A reimagined deal saved Atlanta-shot “Inside the NBA” from oblivion. But it’ll be on a different channel next season.

FILM FOIBLES

The state of Louisiana, one of Georgia’s oldest rivals in the film industry, may soon nix its production-luring tax incentives.

The Peach State’s focused on bigger competition these days (see: Canada and the UK), but fewer bidders can’t be a bad thing for the flailing local scene.

ON THIS DATE

Nov. 19, 1990

A tragedy-filled front page meant only a brief mention for a notable moment in music history: Milli Vanilli agreeing to return their Grammy.

Turns out the German pop duo comprised of Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan was merely lip-synching their way to Best New Artist honors.

“Fabrice and I want to give the Grammy back to the real singers,” Pilatus said.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar captured Takisha Brown (left) making selections during the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s annual Thanksgiving Dish. The program provides families in need with Thanksgiving-themed food boxes and other groceries.

ONE MORE THING

Wanna do your own part to make someone’s holidays a little brighter? Check out one of these volunteer opportunities!

Until next time.