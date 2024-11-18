Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta

Georgia students win big with $800K field goal on ESPN ‘College GameDay’

Ahead of the Georgia-Tennessee game Saturday, fans in Athens tag-teamed to win a kicking contest
Georgia fans cheer before the start of their game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 31-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia fans cheer before the start of their game against Tennessee at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Georgia won 31-17. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
3 minutes ago

University of Georgia football fans had a great day when the Bulldogs beat Tennessee on Saturday, but two UGA students won big before the game even began.

Belle Sessions, a member of the class of 2028, won a raffle ticket to participate in Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” hosted live from Athens ahead of the high-stakes game.

But Sessions said she didn’t think she’d be able to make the kick. So she recruited the student standing next to her, Henry Silver, a soccer player from Fishers, Indiana, to kick for her and split the prize.

He kicked the ball from 33 yards straight into the field goal — a kick that some on social media speculate he would have drilled even if he’d been much farther away.

McAfee, a sports analyst and former Indianapolis Colts player, pays the entirety of the prize himself each week. The prize is typically $150,000, but McAfee increased it to $400,000 for the students to split, plus $400,000 to go toward hurricane relief efforts.

The first 300 people who show up for “College GameDay” can enter a raffle for the weekly contest. Contestants only have one chance to kick the field goal. Before Saturday, fans had won $250,000 this season, according to ESPN.

Silver is a Colts fan, and his Instagram profile photo shows a picture of him with McAfee taken at training camp years ago, McAfee said.

“It’s like the universe and God kind of bringing it all together,” he said on ESPN.

Silver’s former soccer team in Indianapolis, Indy Premier, congratulated him on social media with a childhood soccer photo. Some sports fans on social media are now calling for Silver to be recruited to play college or NFL football because of how great his kick was.

“They might need to put that kid on a team,” McAfee said on ESPN.

About the Author

Follow Taylor Croft on twitter

Taylor Croft is a general assignment reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

It will be costly to replace goalpost from Georgia Tech’s upset victory ... but worth it
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia, for all its imperfections, still has ultimate goal in sight
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Things we learned from No. 12 Georgia’s 31-17 win over No. 7 Tennessee
Placeholder Image

Credit: Connor Riley/DawgNation

Georgia player issues statement about video of him celebrating during Ole Miss field...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Metro Atlanta gas station sells $2 million Powerball ticket9m ago
Jail diversion program in limbo as Atlanta City Hall weighs options
Racist text message sent to Black people after election expands to Latino, LGBTQ
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden