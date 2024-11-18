Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is rebidding a contract for shops and eateries in the domestic terminal atrium and some of its concourses as it works to revamp offerings across its campus.

A previous round of contracting earlier this year included a package of eight locations across the atrium, Concourse T and Concourse A, with a mix of locations for stores and eateries. However, it received no submissions from companies showing interest in those locations, even as other concessions packages received bids in that round.

Now, the Atlanta airport has split up those locations into two separate contracts: One for retail locations and one for food and beverage locations, along with a few additional locations between the two.