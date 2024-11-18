Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is rebidding a contract for shops and eateries in the domestic terminal atrium and some of its concourses as it works to revamp offerings across its campus.
A previous round of contracting earlier this year included a package of eight locations across the atrium, Concourse T and Concourse A, with a mix of locations for stores and eateries. However, it received no submissions from companies showing interest in those locations, even as other concessions packages received bids in that round.
Now, the Atlanta airport has split up those locations into two separate contracts: One for retail locations and one for food and beverage locations, along with a few additional locations between the two.
The retail package includes five locations across Concourses T, A and D, for a total of about 6,000 square feet. The locations are for newsstands, a cosmetics store and a tech retail store.
The food and beverage package includes six locations across the atrium and Concourses A, T and D for a total about 7,400 square feet. It includes locations for a deli, gourmet markets, bars with food and a dessert spot.
The locations added since the last round are on Concourse D, which is in the midst of a massive construction project to widen and expand the concourse.
The airport contracting process is handled by the City of Atlanta’s Department of Procurement, which is seeking proposals from interested companies by Jan. 22, 2025.
Those interested in competing for the contracts can register to attend a webinar that will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. More information on City of Atlanta and airport contracts for bid is at atlsuppliers.com.
