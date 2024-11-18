Infant gorilla born five days ago dies at Zoo Atlanta

Kambera’s infant was the 26th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta. Following the infant’s birth, zoo caretakers watched carefully to observe Kambera’s behaviors. They were encouraged when, on Nov. 15, two days after the birth, Kambera began nursing her baby and displaying positive maternal behaviors.

“Our teams worked tirelessly and with outstanding commitment to help Kambera prepare for the birth and, following the birth, to ensure her and her infant’s well-being,” said Ferrie in a press release.

On Nov. 15, the animal care and veterinary teams briefly removed the infant from Kambera to conduct a neonatal exam and ensure the infant was properly hydrated and fed. Following the exam, the infant was returned to Kambera.

“Intervention is never a preferred measure unless an infant’s health is in question, as we always want to see gorilla babies remain with their mothers with no human interference,” said Sam Rivera, DVM, vice president of animal health, in a press release. “Our teams were prepared for a variety of outcomes with this birth.”

On Nov. 18, the infant was sadly found deceased.

“If there is an encouraging takeaway from this sad moment, it is that we were so encouraged to see Kambera, who had not previously reared an infant, display all of the maternal inclinations we hoped to see,” said Ferrie.

The infant’s father Willie B. Jr. and the rest of the troop, which includes females Shalia and Amari, and Shalia’s son, 18-month-old Willie B. III, continue to remain with Kambera.