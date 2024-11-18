Metro Atlanta gas station sells $2 million Powerball ticket

A lucky lottery player had a very good weekend after a Lawrenceville retailer sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million.
Saturday’s drawing failed to produce a grand prize winner for the estimated $134 million jackpot, with a cash value of $61.5 million. But someone in Georgia still had millions of reasons to celebrate after matching five winning numbers and the “Power Play,” according to the national Powerball website.
The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 21-22-25-32-38 with 16 as the Powerball number.
The Georgia Lottery said the $2 million ticket was purchased at Truby Chevron, located at 1895 Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville.
The state’s lottery players have been on a lucky streak of late. In October, the Quik Mart at a Valero gas station in Buford sold a jackpot-winning ticket worth $478.2 million before taxes.
It was claimed by two people who decided to remain anonymous, as allowed by Georgia law. They split the cash option of more than $230 million.
The lottery game can be played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.
All Georgia Lottery winners are reported to the IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue. Prizes are subject to federal and state withholdings and income taxes.
The next Powerball drawing is Monday night, when the jackpot will climb to an estimated $144 million, or a cash value of $66.2 million.
