Here’s what Spirit’s Chapter 11 filing means for Atlanta travelers:

Q: Will my flights be canceled and will I lose my frequent flier points?

A: Spirit plans to continue operating while it restructures under bankruptcy protection.

The airline said its customers “can continue to book and fly without interruption and can use all tickets, credits and loyalty points as normal.”

Q: How large is Spirit in Atlanta?

A: Spirit has sought to expand in Atlanta in recent years, though it is still a relatively small carrier at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Spirit made up about 2.4% of the passenger traffic at the Atlanta airport in the airport’s most recently monthly traffic figures, for September.

That puts it well behind Delta Air Lines with nearly 80% market share. Southwest Airlines has about 6.3% of the Atlanta market and Frontier Airlines has about 3.6%.

Q: Where does Spirit fly from Atlanta?

A: Spirit has flights from Atlanta to Boston, Baltimore-Washington International, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Newark, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Tampa and San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to Cirium flight data.

Q: How will employees be affected?

A: Spirit said the Chapter 11 process itself will not affect employee wages or benefits, which it said it continues to pay.

In 2022, the airline opened a crew base in Atlanta, adding more than 100 pilots and 200 flight attendants based at Hartsfield-Jackson.

However, Spirit last month announced plans for about $80 million of cost-cutting measures to begin early next year, driven primarily by a “reduction in workforce.”

It’s typical for companies in Chapter 11 bankruptcy to slash costs. That can also affect jobs and pay. It’s yet to be seen what that could mean for Spirit.

Q: How long will the Spirit’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring take?

A: Spirit said it filed a “prearranged” Chapter 11 and expects to complete the process in the first quarter of 2025.

However, companies sometimes encounter unexpected circumstances under Chapter 11 that can delay their restructuring.

Spirit said it plans to “emerge even better positioned to deliver the best value in the sky.”

Q: What other airlines have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy?

A: Many airlines have been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the past, including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines from 2005 to 2007, as well as United and American.