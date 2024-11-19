Politics
Rep. David Scott getting treatment for back issues, misses two weeks of D.C. votes

The 12-term Democrat vowed to return to Congress ‘very strong’ next month
U.S. Rep. David Scott, 79, said he plans to return to his congressional duties after the Thanksgiving break when votes on the U.S. House floor resume Dec. 3. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Scott has not yet returned to Washington after the election season recess and will miss votes this week as he receives treatment for his ailing back in an Atlanta-area rehabilitation facility.

“I had to go ahead and take care of myself so I can be very strong, and I am,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

Scott, 79, said he is receiving treatment for back problems that have hindered him in recent years, even after surgery. The issues have affected his mobility, and he uses a wheelchair to get around.

The Atlanta Democrat said he plans to return to his congressional duties “in full strength” after the Thanksgiving break when votes on the U.S. House floor resume Dec. 3.

The highest-ranking Democrat on the powerful House Agriculture Committee, Scott was reelected for what will be his 12th term in office. However, concerns about his age and health have plagued him for years.

Even members of his own party have privately complained he doesn’t have the stamina or verve to serve as their voice on the powerful committee, although Democratic leaders have defended him.

Scott told the AJC that he continues to work on behalf of his constituents in Georgia, pointing to a bill he introduced in 2023 that would make permanent a scholarship for certain historically Black colleges and universities and provide $100 million in new funding.

Scott has faced primary challengers in recent election cycles, including six Democrats who lined up to unseat him this year. But Scott’s wide name recognition propelled him to victory each time without the need for a runoff. He easily won the general election in the heavily Democratic 13th Congressional District.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

