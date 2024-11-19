Rep. David Scott getting treatment for back issues, misses two weeks of D.C. votes

The Atlanta Democrat said he plans to return to his congressional duties “in full strength” after the Thanksgiving break when votes on the U.S. House floor resume Dec. 3.

The highest-ranking Democrat on the powerful House Agriculture Committee, Scott was reelected for what will be his 12th term in office. However, concerns about his age and health have plagued him for years.

Even members of his own party have privately complained he doesn’t have the stamina or verve to serve as their voice on the powerful committee, although Democratic leaders have defended him.

Scott told the AJC that he continues to work on behalf of his constituents in Georgia, pointing to a bill he introduced in 2023 that would make permanent a scholarship for certain historically Black colleges and universities and provide $100 million in new funding.

Scott has faced primary challengers in recent election cycles, including six Democrats who lined up to unseat him this year. But Scott’s wide name recognition propelled him to victory each time without the need for a runoff. He easily won the general election in the heavily Democratic 13th Congressional District.