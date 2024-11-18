Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second locale

Georgia’s largest German Christmas market is back. Atlanta Christkindl Market will be open through Christmas Eve, with not only a hefty number of vendors but also a second location.

Here’s everything to know about the family friendly holiday extravaganza:

Explore 6 winter festivals you should check out this season

What is the Atlanta Christkindl Market?

Helmed by the nonprofit German American Cultural Foundation, the market brings that country’s holiday traditions to Atlanta for roughly a month each year. The market has been returning for nearly a decade, having moved to the Buckhead Village District in 2021.

“We recruit German vendors and vendors who sell products, food and drinks that remind us of the old country and mix in vendors that are distinctly Atlantan in order to create a fun, festive atmosphere that feels like an old German Christmas Market while still reflecting what’s unique and wonderful about our city,” according to the market’s website.

The mix of German culture and community craftsmanship makes this market an opportunity for holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts and families looking of memorable weekends.

When is it?

The Atlanta Christkindl Market will be open Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at Buckhead Village District, and Nov. 29 through Dec. 22 at Galleria on the Park. It will be open 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Buckhead Village District. At Galleria on the Park, the hours will be 3-8 p.m. Thursdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Where is it?

The main entrance to the Buckhead market is 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta 30305. Parking will be available at the Buckhead Village South Garage (200 Pharr Road NE, Atlanta 30305).

You can also take MARTA , getting off at Lenox or Buckhead stations.

The main entrance for the Galleria event is at 100 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta 30339. Signs will direct patrons directly across the street for parking.

What is there to do?

The market’s dozens of food and craft vendors are the main attractions, but the GACF does has have something else in store. Families can get photos with Santa at the Buckhead market to help raise funds for the nonprofit. For tickets, visit christkindlmarket.org/buckhead/santa-photos-buckhead.

Santa will also be available for photos at the Galleria. His schedule can be found at christkindlmarket.org/buckhead/santa-photos-galleria.

Those interested in attending the market will also want to visit christkindlmarket.org/events-buckhead to stay up to date on any last-minute additions. There may be “a chorale group or musical group performing, or a tree lighting or other ceremonies,” according to the website.