Things to Do
Things to Do

Georgia’s largest German Christmas market, Christkindl, adds second locale

The mix of Germany’s charm and distinctly Atlanta vendors will be in Buckhead and at the Galleria this year

By
1 hour ago

Georgia’s largest German Christmas market is back. Atlanta Christkindl Market will be open through Christmas Eve, with not only a hefty number of vendors but also a second location.

Here’s everything to know about the family friendly holiday extravaganza:

Explore6 winter festivals you should check out this season

What is the Atlanta Christkindl Market?

Helmed by the nonprofit German American Cultural Foundation, the market brings that country’s holiday traditions to Atlanta for roughly a month each year. The market has been returning for nearly a decade, having moved to the Buckhead Village District in 2021.

“We recruit German vendors and vendors who sell products, food and drinks that remind us of the old country and mix in vendors that are distinctly Atlantan in order to create a fun, festive atmosphere that feels like an old German Christmas Market while still reflecting what’s unique and wonderful about our city,” according to the market’s website.

The mix of German culture and community craftsmanship makes this market an opportunity for holiday shoppers looking for unique gifts and families looking of memorable weekends.

When is it?

The Atlanta Christkindl Market will be open Nov. 22 through Dec. 24 at Buckhead Village District, and Nov. 29 through Dec. 22 at Galleria on the Park. It will be open 3-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the Buckhead Village District. At Galleria on the Park, the hours will be 3-8 p.m. Thursdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Where is it?

The main entrance to the Buckhead market is 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta 30305. Parking will be available at the Buckhead Village South Garage (200 Pharr Road NE, Atlanta 30305).

You can also take MARTA , getting off at Lenox or Buckhead stations.

The main entrance for the Galleria event is at 100 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta 30339. Signs will direct patrons directly across the street for parking.

What is there to do?

The market’s dozens of food and craft vendors are the main attractions, but the GACF does has have something else in store. Families can get photos with Santa at the Buckhead market to help raise funds for the nonprofit. For tickets, visit christkindlmarket.org/buckhead/santa-photos-buckhead.

Santa will also be available for photos at the Galleria. His schedule can be found at christkindlmarket.org/buckhead/santa-photos-galleria.

ExploreAtlanta is nation’s most festive and affordable city for Christmas

Those interested in attending the market will also want to visit christkindlmarket.org/events-buckhead to stay up to date on any last-minute additions. There may be “a chorale group or musical group performing, or a tree lighting or other ceremonies,” according to the website.

ExploreSpreading cheer: Ideas for volunteering during the holidays in metro Atlanta

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: GETZIMAGES

An illuminating guide to Atlanta’s holiday lights
Placeholder Image

Credit: Danielle Charbonneau

‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy of LifeLine Animal Project

Volunteer to spread cheer this holiday season1h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo: still from "Black Girls and Fairytales"

What’s showing at the arthouse? Here are recommended films1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo: still from "Black Girls and Fairytales"

What’s showing at the arthouse? Here are recommended films1h ago
Volunteer to spread cheer this holiday season1h ago
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Georgia Innocence Project

A podcast led to Georgia man’s exoneration after 25 years in prison. Now he’s suing the...
Gridlock Guy: How the election results could affect Atlanta traffic
‘Garden Lights, Holiday Nights’ opens at Atlanta Botanical Garden