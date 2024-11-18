Metro Atlanta
Struggling families flock to metro Atlanta food bank for Thanksgiving staples

Takisha Brown picks up groceries at Jonesboro Community Food Center in Jonesboro on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dish, during which families were able to get Thanksgiving-themed food boxes along with other groceries. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Takisha Brown picks up groceries at Jonesboro Community Food Center in Jonesboro on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dish, during which families were able to get Thanksgiving-themed food boxes along with other groceries. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
Updated 57 minutes ago

On a crisp Monday morning, several Jonesboro residents lined up outside a Clayton County food center to collect Thanksgiving-themed food boxes and other groceries.

They were eagerly waiting for the doors to open so they could pick out their supplies for the week at no cost and grab a holiday box, which included a turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and other Thanksgiving staples.

The giveaway, hosted by the Atlanta Community Food Bank for over two decades, is just one event held by the nonprofit that distributes over 10 million pounds of food each month in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. The goal Monday was to ensure that lower-income families still have the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Volunteer Jazmin Williams, a media executive with Telemundo Atlanta, passed out a Thanksgiving box with turkey at Jonesboro Community Food Center in Jonesboro on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dish, during which families were able to get Thanksgiving-themed food boxes along with other groceries. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

“It helps tremendously,” said Pamela Jones, as she headed out. She was the first in line Monday, and her family depends on the help.

Like many others, Jones said her income is too high to qualify for government aid but not high enough to cover the bills and groceries.

“It’s too much and then not enough,” Jones said. “It’s not right.”

But during her trip to the Jonesboro Community Food Center, Jones was able to get groceries and her Thanksgiving ingredients just in time for next week’s feast. Many others like her did the same, overjoyed with the realization that they’ll have a Thanksgiving this year.

Kyle Waide, the food bank’s president and CEO, said many families share Jones’ struggle right now. He said the organization has seen a 60% increase in need in the past two years, and not just around the holidays.

“A really important thing to know and understand is that this growth in demand is being driven by people who have incomes that are too high to qualify for benefit programs,” he said.

The demand among groups who do qualify for assistance programs is “not going up in the same way that it is for folks who, say, have $50,000 in annual income, and they’re spending an extra 100 bucks a week on gas and groceries,” Waide said.

“That’s 10% of their (monthly) income that they’re having to replace just to stay even with where they were two years ago,” he explained.

Tracy Smith recently experienced that kind of hardship. Her visit Monday was her first at the food bank since she lost her aid, which she said happened after she started working for a ride-share service to help make ends meet. Knowing she could get groceries at no cost was a huge relief.

Takisha Brown (second from left) picks up groceries at Jonesboro Community Food Center in Jonesboro on Monday, November 18, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

“With us having the cost of food rising on us, and we’re not able to afford food anymore, this is a place that’s just helping people,” said Smith’s friend, Takisha Brown.

With so much demand, Waide said his organization, which primarily serves families and seniors, needs help from volunteers and financial assistance.

“This is an urgent problem in our community right now,” he said. “I think we all probably know somebody who is really struggling to make ends meet during this higher-cost environment.”

Jonathan Ainsworth picks up groceries at Jonesboro Community Food Center in Jonesboro on Monday, November 18, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

To learn more about volunteer opportunities or find upcoming events, visit the food bank’s website at ACFB.org

Volunteer Juan Flores, a media executive at Telemundo Atlanta, packed boxes at Jonesboro Community Food Center in Jonesboro on Monday, November 18, 2024. The Atlanta Community Food Bank is hosted its annual Thanksgiving Dish, where families were able to get Thanksgiving-themed food boxes along with other groceries. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

