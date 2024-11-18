The Copelands are among the thousands of metro volunteers who, especially around the holidays, give their time to help others — whether it be in hospitals, special homes and humane societies or assisting individuals.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Hands on Atlanta Credit: Photo courtesy of Hands on Atlanta

Those looking to pitch in over the holidays should check out a charity or nonprofit online. Most, if not all, will list volunteer options that will match your interests, abilities and time commitments. In addition, there are clearinghouses, such as Hands on Atlanta and Gwinnett Serves, that list nonprofits needing help. “The reality of Thanksgiving and Christmas is that we do have tons of needs leading up to and during (those weeks),” said Tim Adkins, spokesperson for Hands on Atlanta, which matches volunteers with nonprofits, especially those focusing on food insecurity, education and the environment. “We have lots of opportunities for individuals, families, groups, churches.” Last year, Hands on Atlanta mobilized 62,000 volunteers who put in some 250,000 hours to help 150 nonprofit partners and 25 Title 1 public schools. “Volunteer opportunities bring people together and connect you to the community. It generally makes you feel better about yourself,” Adkins said Gwinnett Serves connects volunteers with organizations, especially those focusing on food and housing insecurities. Currently, there are 18,000 active volunteers. “Volunteering is a great way to make a difference, especially around the holidays,” said Muriam Nafees, community services collaboration manager. “It’s so impactful to help serve neighbors who have food insecurity challenges. Or just give companionship to people who feel an increased sense of isolation because they can’t get out or are not around their families at the holidays. The volunteers create moments to help these people feel like they belong or have a sense of community.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of Meals on Wheels Credit: Photo courtesy of Meals on Wheels

Especially during the holidays, volunteers tend to focus on providing meals served with a healthy dose of holiday cheer.

“I want to have Thanksgiving dinner, but I also want others to have a meal for the holidays, too,” said Laura J. Downey, a journalist and lifestyle influencer. She helps out at City Takers Movement, a nonprofit that focuses on providing resources for the economically challenged and marginalized in southwest Atlanta.

Volunteers are “critical to the success of our organization and always has been,” said Paul Clements, executive director of Second Helpings Atlanta, which “rescues” surplus food from restaurants and stores and moves it to organizations that distribute it. To accomplish its mission, the organization has more than 400 drivers who pick up and deliver the food, which generally takes about 90 minutes from start to finish. “We desperately need to sign people up to drive those routes,” Clements said, “especially that week of Thanksgiving and the last two weeks of December.”

Hospitals can be stressful places for patients and workers, and there are some volunteer opportunities to help both. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital’s volunteer program is ramping up again after pulling back during COVID-19. Kathryn Albright, director of community relations for the Buckhead hospital, is focused on recruiting volunteers who can perform a variety of activities such as greeting people and giving directions at the door.

Even the little things are appreciated, such as snack bags and holiday cards for the patients and staff working on the holidays. “We’re always happy to see that cart with (prepackaged) goodies,” Albright said. “Things like that bring a sense of compassion, and they really help patients who are nervous and scared.”

Snack bags and holiday cards would surely be appreciated at fire and police stations, too.

Metro Atlanta has dozens of nonprofits that offer housing for women who have suffered domestic violence, homeless citizens or people with disabilities, all of whom could use a bit of holiday happiness and a sense of normalcy.

“There are a lot of opportunities during Thanksgiving and Christmas to help wrap gifts, decorate the houses and serve food,” said Rachel Reynolds, director of marketing for the Atlanta Mission, which has four campuses. “Honestly, the lives of these individuals have been quite traumatic, and to be able to create an opportunity for normalcy and have lots of holiday cheer is wonderful.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of InCommunity Credit: Photo courtesy of InCommunity

InCommunity provides support to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities ― including day programs, employment assistance, career coaching, transportation, crisis management and housing. But the holiday period is especially challenging.

“We have a lot of adults in our program who find themselves with no place to go during the holidays,” said CEO Meg Blackwood. InCommunity hosts Thanksgiving and Christmas parties and needs volunteers to help decorate, serve and clean up. “We’ve had volunteers who brought guitars and we all sang, or someone who takes pictures,” she said. “It makes such a difference to integrate the community with our community and celebrate.”

A.G. Rhodes Atlanta provides rehab services and long-term care for seniors, about 70% of whom cannot afford their medical and living expenses. “Our activities and programs are the heart of our homes and, by extension, those who support and contribute to that,” said Kim Beasley, director of communications and outreach. “Our volunteers provide quality companionship and perspective on life, especially with younger volunteers going in and telling their stories and listening to our seniors. It’s amazing to have people willing to give up their time to make someone else feel special.”

Dr. Arletta Brinson’s mother was a resident of A.G. Rhodes and, after her death, Brinson became a volunteer. “More than anything, we think we’re helping the residents, but they are really helping us, especially for (volunteers) whose parents have transitioned,” she said. “You want to connect with seniors and give back. It’s a source of healing for many of the volunteers.”

While there are so many volunteer options to help others, there are some opportunities for those who are not exactly a “people person.” Metro animal shelters need volunteers, too.

“Even though our shelters are closed to the public over the holidays, our staff doesn’t get the day off. The animals have to be taken care of — fed, walked, areas sanitized,” said Meera Solomon, director of volunteer services for LifeLine Animal Projects, which has three locations. “Volunteers make a huge impact. They help improve the lives of animals, help socialize them and learn about their personalities, which helps them find homes. No matter how big or small you think your contribution is, it makes a difference in the community of animal welfare.”

Volunteering is important all 365 days of the year, but especially during the holiday season.

“For me, it’s even better when you are sharing what’s been given to you,” said Downey, the journalist and influencer who volunteers for City Takers Movement. “Sometimes during the holidays we get depressed, are missing a loved one or you don’t have someone who loves you. What I do is not huge. You can’t save the world, but what you do is a small part that contributes to a larger initiative.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of Hands on Atlanta Credit: Photo courtesy of Hands on Atlanta

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

A.G. Rhodes. 350 Boulevard SE, 404-688-6731; 900 Wylie Road SE, Marietta, 770-427-8727; Wesley Woods, 1819 Clifton Road NE, 404-315-0900, agrhodes.org.

Atlanta Mission. 2353 Bolton Road. 404-588-4000, atlantamission.org.

City Takers Movement. 3462 Delmar Lane. 404-382-8820, citytakers.com.

Hands on Atlanta. 384 Northwards Blvd. 404-979-2800, handsonatlanta.org/volunteer.

Credit: Photo courtesy of InCommunity/Marva Edwards Credit: Photo courtesy of InCommunity/Marva Edwards

InCommunity. 3301 Buckeye Road, Suite 700. 404-771-6409, incommunityga.org.

LifeLine Animal Project. Fulton County Animal Services, 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. 404-613-0358, fultonanimalservices.com; DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Chamblee. 404-294-2996, dekalbanimalservices.com; LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 President Drive. 404-292-8800, lifelineanimal.org.

Piedmont Atlanta. 1968 Peachtree Road. 404-605-5000, piedmont.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities Atlanta. 795 Gatewood Road, 404-315-1133; 5420 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Sandy Springs. 404-847-0760, armhc.org.

Second Helpings Atlanta. 970 Jefferson St. 678-894-9761, secondhelpingsatlanta.org.

Volunteer Gwinnett. Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville. 770-822-8000, gwinnettcounty.com.