A.M. ATL: Welcome to the DNC

Welcome back.

News wise, we’ve got the latest on a Paulding County deputy killed in the line of duty, the political battle over rural hospitals and Rosalynn Carter’s birthday, commemorated. Plus: another injured Braves star and game week for Georgia Tech football.

But first, a look at Kamala Harris, mispronounced names and the DNC.

CONVENTION TIME

Credit: Julia Nikhinson/AP Credit: Julia Nikhinson/AP

The AJC data squad found 87 Georgia voters with the first name “Kamala.”

They don’t all pronounce it like the sitting vice president and Democratic nominee for president (that’s Comma-luh, if you’re still confused.). But they can commiserate with the mispronunciations.

“It’s been everywhere,” 47-year-old Paulding County resident Kamala Harrison said. “I thought when she was running mate to (Joe) Biden that it would improve, and I feel like it’s gotten worse.”

Donald Trump and a few other Republicans seem committed to mangling the name. But don’t expect to hear any “Kamablas” this week in Chicago.

The Democratic National Convention kicks off today and, just like last month’s GOP get together, the AJC crew is all over it.

We’re there throughout the week, as Harris, VP nominee Tim Walz and local delegates aim to push a positive message.

“I think that they have pretty much distinguished the two elections: one focused on the future and the other on the past,” DeKalb County Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson said. “One was gloom and doom, and the other one is joy.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock is scheduled for a prime speaking spot. And disillusioned Republican Geoff Duncan, Georgia’s former lieutenant governor, could play a prominent role, too.

Rumors abound about A-list Atlanta cultural stars making appearances as well.

Here’s how to watch the festivities. And find live updates from Team AJC right here.

You’ll also want to tune in to Politically Georgia today at 10 a.m. for an interview with Democratic National Committee chairman Jamie Harrison.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

🗳️ Monday: Under ever-increasing scrutiny, the State Elections Board meets to consider new rules for ballot-counting and election certification.

⚾️ Tuesday: The Braves start a huge home series against the division-leading Phillies (7:20 p.m. on Bally Sports South).

🎬 Wednesday: The BronzeLens Film Festival, which highlights projects produced by people of color, starts its five-day run at Atlanta’s Tara Theatre.

🐘 Thursday: Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance headlines a rally in Valdosta.

🏈 Friday: The Falcons play their final preseason game at home, a 7 p.m. kickoff against the Jaguars. The Fox Theatre’s Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival begins with a screening of “The Breakfast Club.”

DEPUTY DEATH

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Deputy Brandon Cunningham, a 30-year-old father of two, served with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for a little over four years. He died late Saturday, the apparent victim of an ambush at a Hiram-area home.

“Even if you’re not in the county, I ask that you pray for this family, both blood and blue,” Sheriff Gary Gulledge said. “Everybody here is hurting.”

» More AJC coverage: 5 Georgia law enforcement officers killed in line of duty this year

HERE COMES WHOOPING COUGH

Pertussis is on the rise nationally and in Georgia. And with kids back in school, the potentially serious bacterial infection may continue to spread.

One local pediatrician called the uptick “very concerning.”

HOSPITAL HULLABALOO

Credit: Andy Miller/KFF Credit: Andy Miller/KFF

Our friends at KFF Health News report from Butts County, where construction on a new 150-bed hospital could break ground within a year. The rub?

The land is partly owned by Bill Jones, the father of Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — and the hospital project relies on a law that the younger Jones helped push through.

» Related coverage: Bipartisan effort paves way for reviving shuttered hospitals

FINALLY, GAME WEEK

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

College football returns this weekend — for Georgia Tech and a select few others, at least.

The Yellow Jackets head to Dublin, Ireland, on Wednesday to prepare for Saturday’s matchup against No. 10 Florida State. ESPN’s College Gameday will be there, too, marking its first broadcast from outside the U.S.

But, head coach Brent Key said, “This isn’t about going on a vacation or going to a bowl game.”

More sports highlights:

GOOD EATS

The latest appetite-whetting restaurant news includes an Austin-based taco shop headed for the Westside, a new bagel spot for Cobb County and pizza popping up at Phipps Plaza.

» More from UATL: Ludacris shares love of Black food, advice for chefs and restaurant owners

ON THIS DATE

Aug. 19, 1965

A day after the Beatles’ first (and, as it turns out, only) concert in Georgia, the Atlanta Constitution’s coverage went something like this:

“For a brief half hour John, Paul, George and Ringo twisted and shuffled, snorted and yodeled from center field of the beautiful new stadium, climaxing a day which saw several hundred teenagers shrilling and clawing at the entrance to the ballpark as early as 9 a.m.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC Credit: Jamie Spaar for the AJC

AJC contributor Jamie Spaar captured Walton High School’s MJ Burnett eyeing an interception during his team’s win over Brookwood in the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic.

Check out the updated state rankings after an eventful first weekend of action.

ONE MORE THING

Don’t miss Jeremy Redmon’s dispatch from Plains, where Maranatha Baptist Church honored former first lady Rosalynn Carter on the first birthday since her passing.

“You are here because you love a woman who was a true example of a servant-leader,” Carter’s niece said.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL.

Until next time.