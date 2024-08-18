Football rankings: Marist, Sandy Creek move to No. 1 after 31 top-10 teams lose

Marist and Sandy Creek are new No. 1 football teams after an opening week in which 31 top-10 teams lost, including four ranked at the top of their classes. The No. 1 teams going down were Buford in Class 6A, Benedictine in 4A, Jefferson in 3A and Bowdon in A Division II.

None suffered a big upset, and Buford and Bowdon stayed on top in their classes. Buford lost to Milton 13-10 in a game between with top-25 national rankings, and Bowdon lost to Fellowship, the No. 4 team in Class 3A-A private, 36-35 on a last-minute two-point conversion.

Benedictine lost 41-17 to Rabun Gap, a Georgia mountain boarding school that plays in a North Carolina independent association and holds top-100 national rankings. Benedictine fell to No. 5 in 4A.