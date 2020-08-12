Breaking: ‘It’s so broken right now’: How a Georgia agency failed to help disabled people find work
Even though she’s the vice president, you will hear her name quite a lot more between now and the election. The question is: Will you hear it pronounced correctly?

Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be vice president.

Pronouncing a candidate’s name correctly hasn’t been much of an issue before, especially in recent history. Joe, Mike, Donald, Bill, Al, Hillary and George are all common to us. Barack might have thrown a few people. But Kamala seems to trip some people up. Harris’ mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was born in India, and her father, Donald Harris, in Jamaica. Both came to the United States in the 1960s.

Harris’ full name is Kamala Devi Harris. According to Behind the Name, Kamala means “lotus” or “pale red” in Sanskrit. It is also another name of the Hindu goddess Lakshmi. Devi, also derived from Sanskrit, means “goddess.” Devi is the Hindu mother goddess who manifests herself as all other goddesses, Behind the Name states.

So, if you’re having a discussion about the presidential race, remember the Democratic nominee is not Carmela. She is not Kuh-MUL-uh. She is not Ka-MALL-uh.

Harris pronounces her first name Comma-luh.

