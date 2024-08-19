“This uptick is very concerning” said Dr. Hugo Scornik, a pediatrician in Conyers and former president of the Georgia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. “This is a very serious illness. This vaccine has been affected by parental vaccine hesitancy just like many others, especially during the pandemic. Everyone really needs to get vaccinated and stay up to date on their vaccines.”

Infants are at increased risk of serious complications from whooping cough. About half of all babies who get whooping cough end up in the hospital, according to the March of Dimes.

Babies can’t get their first whooping cough vaccine until they are 2 months old. And while most adults were vaccinated as children, the protection wears off over time. That’s why it’s especially important for pregnant women and family members who are around infants to stay current on their whooping cough vaccination.

“It is a life-threatening illness, especially in those babies who are under two months old and have not been vaccinated. It is very scary. Usually those babies have to go to the ICU, so it is very worrisome if there is increased pertussis transmission happening in our state,” said Scornik.

Whooping cough, often mistaken for a cold or flu, is a highly contagious respiratory illness. It is spread through coughing and sneezing.

Once people become infected with whooping cough, it takes about seven to 10 days for signs and symptoms to appear, though it can sometimes take longer, according to the Mayo Clinic. Early symptoms often start out similar to a common cold — runny nose, cough and low-grade fever. But after a week or two, symptoms can worsen and progress to rapid, violent coughing fits that can last for up to three months.

Scornik said babies who contract whopping cough may have a cold-like illness, struggle to breath or may actually stop breathing (called apnea).

The illness is often marked by a severe hacking cough followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like “whoop.” But not all people experience this.

Whooping cough can be treated with antibiotics and receiving treatment early can reduce the severity of the infection.

Whooping cough is covered by a single shot known as “Tdap” because it protects against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough). Babies and young children are recommended to get a vaccine in a series of five shots starting at 2 months.

Any older adult who didn’t get the Tdap vaccination as an adolescent should get one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. The CDC also recommends adults consider getting a Tdap vaccine every 10 years.

Most whooping cough symptoms can be managed at home, according to the CDC. But people should seek medical attention if symptoms include vomiting, turning blue or red, and noticeable pauses in breathing, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Before the availability of the pertussis vaccine in the 1940s, there were more than 200,000 cases of pertussis annually in the U.S.

Rates of whooping cough and other infectious illnesses dipped soon after the start of the pandemic as people wore masks and practiced social distancing. But also during the pandemic, some children missed doctor appointments and vaccines, which can leave them vulnerable to future illnesses.

Attitudes toward vaccines have shifted especially during the pandemic when people became skeptical of COVID-19 shots and that reluctance spilled over into long-existing vaccines. This has doctors and health officials concerned about more parental resistance to routine childhood immunizations, which can lead to a resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.

Because people don’t see as many cases of once-common childhood illnesses, people have gradually lost their fear of serious infections.

Vaccines, Scornik, said have become, “a victim of their own success.”

About whooping cough

Causes: Whooping cough or pertussis is caused by a type of bacteria called Bordetella pertussis. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, tiny germ-laden droplets are sprayed into the air and breathed into the lungs of anyone who happens to be nearby.

Risk factors: Infants who are younger than age 12 months who are unvaccinated or haven’t received the full set of recommended vaccines have the highest risk for severe complications and death.

Prevention: The best way to prevent whooping cough is with the pertussis vaccine, which doctors often give in combination with vaccines against two other serious diseases — diphtheria and tetanus. Doctors recommend beginning vaccination during infancy.

For adults, a booster every 10 years maintains protection against whooping cough (pertussis), diphtheria and tetanus.

SOURCE: Mayo Clinic