JD Vance is campaigning in Georgia the same day Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will headline a rally in Valdosta on Thursday, the same night as Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the Democratic nomination at the party’s Chicago convention.

Vance has shadowed Harris and her newly minted running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on a tour of battleground states since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

The trip, confirmed by campaign officials, will be Vance’s second visit to Georgia since Donald Trump tapped the Ohio Republican as his No. 2. Vance’s last visit in early August was overshadowed by Trump’s renewed feud with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state Republicans.