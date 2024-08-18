Politics

JD Vance is campaigning in Georgia the same day Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic nomination for president

Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance speaks during a rally at the Georgia State University’s convocation center on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump and Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance are holding their first rally together in Georgia on Saturday at the same place – the GSU Convocation Center- Kamala Harris held hers earlier this week. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance speaks during a rally at the Georgia State University’s convocation center on Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Atlanta. Former President Donald Trump and Vice-Presidential candidate JD Vance are holding their first rally together in Georgia on Saturday at the same place – the GSU Convocation Center- Kamala Harris held hers earlier this week. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
31 minutes ago

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance will headline a rally in Valdosta on Thursday, the same night as Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts the Democratic nomination at the party’s Chicago convention.

Vance has shadowed Harris and her newly minted running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, on a tour of battleground states since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race.

The trip, confirmed by campaign officials, will be Vance’s second visit to Georgia since Donald Trump tapped the Ohio Republican as his No. 2. Vance’s last visit in early August was overshadowed by Trump’s renewed feud with Gov. Brian Kemp and other state Republicans.

Valdosta is the heart of a deep-red stretch of south Georgia where Trump and his allies are hoping to drive up conservative turnout. Trump has held several rallies in the area over his last two campaigns, but this is the first of this cycle.

It’s part of a blitz of GOP stops through the week as Democrats gathering in Chicago for the four-day nominating gala.

Trump and Vance will hold a joint rally in North Carolina on Wednesday, while Vance also has a separate trip planned for Wisconsin on Tuesday. Trump is headed to Arizona on Friday.

While Republicans dominated Valdosta‘s Lowndes County and the surrounding areas in 2020, the south Georgia city was also the site of an embarrassing moment for his campaign weeks ago.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump promotes falsehoods while Harris is scrutinized for her shifting policy...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrats launch first paid ad campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in battleground states
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Early Harris-Walz rallies feature big crowds, talk of 'joy' and unsolicited GOP...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump zigzags between economic remarks and personal insults at rally in critical...1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

How to watch the Democratic National Convention
How a 28-year-old Black Georgian was nominated for vice president at the 1968 Democratic...
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: One last party for President Joe Biden
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement