Torchy’s Tacos opening its first Atlanta location this month and more restaurant news

Other offerings include breakfast tacos, salads, burritos, sides including guacamole and queso, and desserts including churros, as well as a full bar with margaritas.

The 4,118-square-foot restaurant will offer seating for 95 indoor guests, including a bar that offers full-service ordering and multiple televisions. A 317-square-foot covered outdoor patio will have an additional 24 seats.

Torchy’s Tacos, which has more than 125 locations across the U.S., was founded by Mike Rypka 18 years ago as a food trailer

Torchy’s will join several other food and beverage concepts at Star Metals including Flight Club, Hayakawa, the Salty, Sweetgreen and Savi Provisions, with several slated to open in the coming months.

*****

Ben’s Friends, a national support group for people in the hospitality industry struggling with addiction, has launched in Atlanta. The first meeting will be held from 11 a.m.-noon on Monday, Aug. 19 at Pricci Restaurant at 500 Pharr Road NE, and meetings will be held at the same time and location every Monday thereafter.

Ben’s Friends was founded in 2016 by Charleston, South Carolina-based restaurateurs Steve Palmer (an Atlanta native) and Mickey Bakst in honor of Ben Murray, a chef and colleague who took his own life after struggling with alcoholism. Palmer is a native of

Ben’s Friends has chapters in over 20 cities across the country.

*****

Mikkelson’s Market, which is set to open in late September in Reynoldstown, will pop up at sister restaurant JenChan’s in Cabbagetown from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. every Tuesday-Thursday until opening.

Both concepts are owned by Emily and Jen Chan. Read more about Mikkelson’s here.

*****

Florida-based bagel chain Jeff’s Bagel Run is set to open its first metro Atlanta location this fall at 3485 Acworth Due West Road in Acworth.

The location will join seven in Florida, as well as forthcoming locations in states including North Carolina, Texas and South Carolina.

*****

The Buckhead location of Recess, a healthy bowl eatery from the Castellucci Hospitality Group, has closed at 3150 Roswell Road in the Hanover Buckhead Village development after a little less than two years, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The original location in Krog Street Market remains open.

A new concept called Bite More will open in the space.

*****

Calico Cactus, a restaurant specializing in breakfast tacos that will also serve brunch and lunch and will have a full coffee program, is set to open soon at 100 N. Main St. in Alpharetta, What Now Atlanta reports. Calico Cactus comes from Scott Moore, a founder of Maple Street Biscuit Company.

*****

L.O.A. Social Club, formerly Rooftop L.O.A., has closed at 1115 Howell Mill Road in the Interlock development, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The club, which pivoted to a private membership model earlier this year, had several food and beverage options and a rooftop pool. L.O.A. Social Club came from Slater Hospitality, which also owns Skyline Park, 9 Mile Station, 12 Cocktail Bar, RFD Social and Rooftop Terrace at Ponce City Market.

*****

Ponce City Market concept Pizza Jeans is replacing the Cicci di Carne stall inside the Citizens Hall food hall in Phipps Plaza, What Now Atlanta reports. Jeremy Gatto, who owns Luca’s Brooklyn Pizzeria at Politan Row at Colony Square and at Halidom Eatery, now owns Pizza Jeans.

