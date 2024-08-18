Austin Riley leaves Braves game after getting hit in the right hand/wrist area

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Braves can only hope for the best for one of their players.

They are doing a lot of that lately, as it seems the next injury scare is only a game away.

In the top of the first inning of Sunday’s game at Angel Stadium, Austin Riley was hit in the right wrist/hand area by a 97-mph sinker from Jack Kochanowicz. Riley, whose toughness usually means he doesn’t react super strongly to pain, immediately dropped the bat and shook his right hand, then bent over in pain.