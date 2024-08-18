Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley leaves Braves game after getting hit in the right hand/wrist area

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller, foreground, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley, right, runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against San Francisco Giants pitcher Erik Miller, foreground, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By
15 minutes ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. – The Braves can only hope for the best for one of their players.

They are doing a lot of that lately, as it seems the next injury scare is only a game away.

In the top of the first inning of Sunday’s game at Angel Stadium, Austin Riley was hit in the right wrist/hand area by a 97-mph sinker from Jack Kochanowicz. Riley, whose toughness usually means he doesn’t react super strongly to pain, immediately dropped the bat and shook his right hand, then bent over in pain.

Braves assistant athletic trainer Jeff Stevenson and manager Brian Snitker went out to check on Riley. He stayed in to run the bases, but left the game before the bottom of the first. Luke Williams replaced him in the lineup.

On Saturday, Travis d’Arnaud was hit in the right wrist. Tests were negative on d’Arnaud. He wasn’t in Sunday’s lineup, but probably wouldn’t have started, even if healthy, because it was a day game after a night game.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves option Eli White as they bring back Michael Harris II
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Braves notes: Michael Harris II excited for return; A.J. Minter to see specialist
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves unsure if A.J. Minter will pitch again this season
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep has imperfect outing: No hits but six walks
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Billy Downs

Despite cease and desist letter from Braves, Hank Aaron memorabilia still on auction site1h ago
Behind Marcell Ozuna and Chris Sale, the Braves win big over the Angels
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. using prior rehab experience to come back strong next season
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Adrián Albarran

Venezuelans in Atlanta rally after disputed vote
A father-son coaching matchup turns into a bonkers night
Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election