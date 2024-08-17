Metro Atlanta

Anne Sterchi, longtime Atlanta philanthropic leader, dies

Anne Sterchi, the longtime executive director of the J.B. Fuqua Foundation, loved to travel. She died at Piedmont Hospital on Saturday morning after complications associated with a viral infection.

Credit: Supplied

Credit: Supplied

Anne Sterchi, the longtime executive director of the J.B. Fuqua Foundation, loved to travel. She died at Piedmont Hospital on Saturday morning after complications associated with a viral infection.
By
46 minutes ago

Many in the Atlanta community are mourning the death Saturday of Anne Sterchi, the longtime executive director of the J.B. Fuqua Foundation, who distributed charitable funds to countless education, health, and human and social services projects across the city.

Sterchi, 69, died Saturday morning at Piedmont Hospital after complications associated with a viral infection, said her brother, Kent Sterchi, of Orlando. She is survived by Kent Sterchi and another brother.

Sterchi was the “right-hand person” for Atlanta businessman and philanthropist J.B. Fuqua in vetting nonprofits for his private foundation, close friend Beth Finnerty said. She said Sterchi worked for the family foundation, established in 1970, for decades and was an integral part of the philanthropic and nonprofit community in Atlanta.

“She has made a huge impact on so many parts of our city. In the nonprofit world, in the arts community, the health care community,” Finnerty, the president of mental health nonprofit Skyland Trail, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “She was very involved in the giving. She would get to know the nonprofits they were giving to, and that’s how a lot of us became her friends.”

Anne Sterchi, the longtime executive director of the J.B. Fuqua Foundation, loved to travel.

Credit: Supplied

icon to expand image

Credit: Supplied

Raised in Orlando, Sterchi graduated from the University of Virginia before moving to New York City, where she worked in the financial services sector. She loved traveling and had a job helping to set up sports events overseas before moving to Atlanta, Finnerty said.

Sterchi was introduced to J.B. Fuqua in Atlanta and started working in his foundation in the 1990s. She continued to guide donations when Fuqua’s son, J. Rex Fuqua, took over.

Finnerty said Sterchi had a wide network of friends, “an infectious laugh, beautiful, smiling blue eyes and a fabulous smile.” She loved poetry, dancing, walking on the Atlanta Beltline and working crossword puzzles, and was “smart as a whip,” Finnerty said.

“She brought all of those beautiful skills that she had to her work, and she was very thoughtful in advising the Fuquas on their giving in the Atlanta community,” Finnerty said. “She was just a phenomenal person, loved by many, and she embraced life to its fullest. She was really a force of nature.”

Anne Sterchi, the longtime executive director of the J.B. Fuqua Foundation, loved to travel.

Credit: Supplied

icon to expand image

Credit: Supplied

David Weitnauer, another close friend and president of the R. Howard Dobbs Jr. Foundation, said Sterchi’s empathy and intelligence contributed to her excellent representation of the Fuqua family’s philanthropy. He said Sterchi was “a gift of a human being.”

About the Author

Journalist Rosie Manins is a legal affairs reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin on Black women in politics, Kamala Harris and...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Slight chance of rain, highs in the low 90s before drop in temperatures
Judge narrows Black students’ race bias case against Georgia school district
AT&T workers strike around the Southeast
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement