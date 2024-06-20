A.M. ATL: Lake Lanier has ‘mystery snails’ now. Great.

Morning, y’all! Summer officially begins at about 4:50 p.m. today, and temperatures are back on the upswing. Expect highs around 90 degrees before an even toastier weekend.

Today’s newsletter also offers a look at the lucky charm helping the suddenly streaking Braves, the post office’s delivery issues and the folks who’ll sing the national anthem before the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Plus: A Fortune 500 company is relocating to Sandy Springs and its iconic Queen building.

But first: another invasive species in a most unwelcome place.

***

LAKE INVASION

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Sweet mother of mercy. Lake Lanier just got even creepier.

State wildlife officials say Georgia’s largest (and deadliest) lake is now home to a brand new invasive species: mystery snails.

Yes, that’s their real name, apparently because they … give birth to fully-developed snails (which, to the untrained eye seem to appear out of nowhere). They’re native to Asia and edible.

But they’re not supposed to be here.

As my colleague Drew Kann reports, the brown-shelled snails can grow to about the size of a racquetball — and pose serious threats to ecosystems, property and possibly human health.

They reproduce like mad, potentially driving out native species and the animals that feed on them. They also attract parasites, some of which can infect humans.

They can cling to boat hulls, too, causing damage while hitching a ride to other waterways. Bummer.

“While we initially hoped that this was an individual specimen found in Lanier, further investigation indicated that this is a viable, reproducing population of snails,” a DNR spokesman said.

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

They’re not sure how the gastropods (shells seen above) got here in the first place.

Regardless, their arrival stands to deepen some folks’ already healthy fear of Lanier — while adding to a growing list of invasive species recently spotted around the Peach State.

Kudzu, of course, has been devouring our Southern landscape (and, like, abandoned railroad corridors) for decades. And Joro spiders, a relatively new arrival, should start weaving their creepy little webs again in the next couple months.

Good luck out there — and let us know how you feel about things in the poll below.

***

POSTAL PERFORMANCE

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Pugnacious Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently responded to a query from U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff with this tidbit: about 75% of Georgia’s first-class mail was delivered on time in the first week of June.

And that’s apparently an improvement.

The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi dives into USPS’ ongoing woes, where Georgia fits in and what lawmakers are doing to try and fix the issues.

***

BY THE NUMBERS

» Gwinnett County schools plans to give teachers about $1,000 more than originally announced.

» Atlantans used rentable bike and scooters more than 2 million times last year. Expansion is afoot.

» The reward for the safe return of missing Gainesville girl Maria Gomez-Perez now sits at $50,000.

***

MACON WAVES

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

After years of steady progress, downtown Macon is officially poppin’. Shops, restaurants and attractions highlighting the city’s rich music history now abound — with residents and visitors alike taking note.

As one local leader put it: “It’s just alive. And we’ve got this history, too. … ‘Did you know that Little Richard once walked this same street? Did you know that Otis Redding’s family still operates an office in the heart of downtown?’ The world’s taken notice. We’re finally getting to flourish.”

***

SINGING IN THE … ROAD

The AJC Peachtree Road Race’s national anthem performer has been chosen — and it’s actually a barbershop quartet called The Four Fellers.

A 10-year-old from Stonecrest will sing before the Peachtree Junior.

***

OFFICIALLY ON A ROLL

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Reynaldo Lopez’s continued dominance on the mound and catcher Sean Murphy’s pair of two-run homers paced the Braves in a 7-0 sweep-sealing win over the Tigers.

They’re now 6-1 in their last seven games — and Marcell Ozuna’s lucky teddy bear is staying in the dugout. (Yes, there’s a photo in the link.)

***

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0 — and there’s a different kind of match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium tonight.

As Argentina prepares to take on Canada in the Copa America opener, Atlantans with Argentine roots explained why countryman Lionel Messi is more than a great soccer player.

» The Atlanta Dream lost 68-55 to the Minnesota Lynx. Star Rhyne Howard left the game early with a leg injury.

***

BBQ AND BOOZE

Credit: Courtesy photo, Lizzy Rollins Credit: Courtesy photo, Lizzy Rollins

A veritable bounty of news for your belly lately, including:

***

***

ON THIS DATE

June 20, 1908

The first regular passenger train from the Atlanta, Birmingham and Atlantic Railroad arrived in town and people went bonkers.

Per The Atlanta Constitution: “No monarch riding through his royal provinces ever received a more cordial welcome, was ever more warmly greeted or departed with more godspeeds than this majestic monster of the rails, as it swept with its whirlwind strides through great and growing Georgia.”

Well then.

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC photographer Arvin Temkar recently captured Samantha Flowers — aka Thumper — preparing for practice with the Atlanta Roller Derby. Reporter Ernie Suggs wrote about Black women finding community through the rough-and-tumble sport.

***

ONE MORE THING

Before we go: Meet Flash the rescue dog, who recently joined the “Beagle Brigade” at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. He sniffed out infested beans, cow skin and other banned items on his first day of work.

Because he’s a very good boy.

***

Until next time.