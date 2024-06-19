Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna’s bear-y lucky stuffed animal is here to stay

The batting helmet of Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) sits next to the “Snit Bear,” in the Atlanta Braves dugout during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 7-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The batting helmet of Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) sits next to the “Snit Bear,” in the Atlanta Braves dugout during the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park, Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Atlanta. The Braves won 7-0. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

Snitbear is the gift that keeps on giving.

It did so at home. And now it’s going on the road.

On Saturday, Braves manager Brian Snitker gave designated hitter Marcell Ozuna a stuffed bear after he hit his 20th home run of the season. (No one needs to know it was re-gifted.) The Braves went out and defeated the Rays 9-2 with the stuffed animal in the dugout. It was there again on Sunday even as a late Braves rally fell short in an 8-6 loss. Superstition or not, the new-found offense was enough to credit the newest member of the family.

The bear is now a permanent addition to the team’s dugout - complete with Braves cap and sunglasses and surrounded by sports drink, sunflower seeds and candy. It makes regular appearances on Braves telecasts.

After a three-game sweep of the Tigers ended Wednesday afternoon, the Braves’ record with Snitbear is 4-1.

“We’re fresh right now and going on the road we’re going to try and do our best,” Ozuna said after Wednesday’s 7-0 win. “(Snitbear is) going to be coming on the road with us too.”

If a stuffed animal in the dugout is what it takes for the Braves to win, players and fans will take it.

Snitbear remained to serve as a symbol throughout the entirety of the Tigers series, not only for Ozuna but for the rest of the team. Rookie pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach had seven strikeouts while the bullpen got the job done late to secure a second straight 2-1 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Sean Murphy had two home runs as the Braves had another big-offensive win Wednesday.

According to Ozuna, wherever the Braves are, Snitbear will be there too. Whether it’s a coincidence, Snitbear has proven to be good luck.

It’s powers will be tested as the Braves travel to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees Friday-Sunday.

About the Author

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Building & Land Technology/Kevin Griggs

Fortune 500 company moves HQ to metro Atlanta’s iconic Queen building2h ago

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
Ex-special prosecutor Nathan Wade quizzed about sex life with DA in comedy sketch
45m ago

Credit: Bob Townsend

Iron Hill Brewery must pay $115K to Black chef fired from Buckhead location

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: Courtesy photo

A new threat emerges in Lake Lanier: Invasive ‘mystery snails’

Credit: John Spink

Hot town, summer in the city: What to expect between now and Labor Day
The Latest

Sean Murphy’s huge day highlights end of Braves’ successful homestand
1h ago
Willie Mays homered in Atlanta as part of ‘greatest team ever assembled’
Social media reaction to death of baseball legend Willie Mays
Featured

Credit: AP

HOLIDAY PODCAST
Is Georgia living up to the Juneteenth promise of freedom?
WILLIE MAYS
06/20 Mike Luckovich: Heavenly spectacles
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport