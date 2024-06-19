Marcell Ozuna’s bear-y lucky stuffed animal is here to stay

The bear is now a permanent addition to the team’s dugout - complete with Braves cap and sunglasses and surrounded by sports drink, sunflower seeds and candy. It makes regular appearances on Braves telecasts.

After a three-game sweep of the Tigers ended Wednesday afternoon, the Braves’ record with Snitbear is 4-1.

“We’re fresh right now and going on the road we’re going to try and do our best,” Ozuna said after Wednesday’s 7-0 win. “(Snitbear is) going to be coming on the road with us too.”

If a stuffed animal in the dugout is what it takes for the Braves to win, players and fans will take it.

Snitbear remained to serve as a symbol throughout the entirety of the Tigers series, not only for Ozuna but for the rest of the team. Rookie pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach had seven strikeouts while the bullpen got the job done late to secure a second straight 2-1 win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Sean Murphy had two home runs as the Braves had another big-offensive win Wednesday.

According to Ozuna, wherever the Braves are, Snitbear will be there too. Whether it’s a coincidence, Snitbear has proven to be good luck.

It’s powers will be tested as the Braves travel to New York for a three-game series against the Yankees Friday-Sunday.