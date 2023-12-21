Invasive blue land crabs sighted in Georgia, state warns

Invasive blue land crabs native to warmer climes have been spotted along the Georgia coast recently, wildlife officials warned Wednesday.
The blue land crabs, as their name implies, live much of their lives on land and are historically found in coastal areas from South America to south Florida. Also known as the giant blue land crab, they can grow as large as 5-6 inches across and have one pincer larger than the other. Adult male crabs are often blue, while the adult females can be white or gray.
They should not be confused with Atlantic or Chesapeake blue crabs that primarily live underwater and are popular shellfish for eating.
Blue land crabs are also edible, and are legal to harvest in Florida from November to June. Recent sightings in Georgia and the Carolinas, however, are a cause for concern because they are not native to the area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
“While we are uncertain about the potential ecological and economic risks these crabs pose, we are currently concerned about damage caused by their extensive burrowing,” Jim Page, the DNR aquatic nuisance species program manager, said in a statement. “As a new, non-native species in our state, we need more information about these crabs and are asking for the public’s help.”
The land crabs have been spotted in the Southeast outside their habitat since at least 2008, but the extent of their spread, the reasons and potential impact to other species and habitats are still under study. They can burrow up to 6 feet deep, destabilizing sediment, gardens and parks, according to the North Carolina Sea Grant.
The public is encouraged to take photos and report sightings the crabs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/ANS.
