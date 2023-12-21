Invasive blue land crabs sighted in Georgia, state warns

Blue land crabs are also edible, and are legal to harvest in Florida from November to June. Recent sightings in Georgia and the Carolinas, however, are a cause for concern because they are not native to the area, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“While we are uncertain about the potential ecological and economic risks these crabs pose, we are currently concerned about damage caused by their extensive burrowing,” Jim Page, the DNR aquatic nuisance species program manager, said in a statement. “As a new, non-native species in our state, we need more information about these crabs and are asking for the public’s help.”

The land crabs have been spotted in the Southeast outside their habitat since at least 2008, but the extent of their spread, the reasons and potential impact to other species and habitats are still under study. They can burrow up to 6 feet deep, destabilizing sediment, gardens and parks, according to the North Carolina Sea Grant.

The public is encouraged to take photos and report sightings the crabs at GeorgiaWildlife.com/ANS.

Credit: Courtesy of DNR Credit: Courtesy of DNR