Meet the 10-year-old anthem singer for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race

So far this summer, Dior J. Portis has kept busy with karate classes and day camp – the stuff of a typical 10-year-old’s school vacation. But on July 3, Portis’ summer will become anything but typical. That day, the Stonecrest boy will perform for thousands as the anthem singer ahead of the Microsoft Peachtree Junior race.

Portis earned the gig after submitting a taped audition to a citywide contest. Roughly 35,000 Atlantans voted for their favorite contestants, and Portis was one of two winners selected to sing. A separate winner was selected to perform at the adult race, the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4.

For Portis, the opportunity to perform before the Peachtree Junior race, felt like a long time coming, despite his young age.

“Singing has been my passion since I was 4,” he said.

Portis honed his craft mostly in a self-taught manner, listening to and trying to emulate singers he admires, from Usher to Chris Brown. He says he first heard about the anthem singing contest at his school, Tread Academy. A classmate had mentioned she would be too scared to sing in such a venue – he felt differently.

“I said I would be able to sing. I had so much confidence. I was so excited. I told my mom about it, and she told me, ‘We got this.’”

Portis’ mother, Quinia, said the family has been living in Georgia since 1998, and they had always known about the Peachtree Road Race. They have become even more acquainted with the event’s history since Portis’ win.

This year, for the first time in the junior race’s 38-year history, Microsoft and the track club announced the company will cover registration fees for all Peachtree Junior participants. The kids’ race will feature a series of mile runs for ages 6-14 and a dash for ages 6 and younger.

“It feels so good for me as a mom,” Quinia said. “I support my son. To get this opportunity is amazing and I’m so proud of him and happy for him.”

As July 3 approaches, Portis’ excitement only continues to grow.

“I will be excited. I will be looking at everybody, and it will be an amazing moment for me. I will be brave, stand up there, sing my heart out and let people know who I am,” he said. “I tell everyone, in July, that’s when my journey starts.”