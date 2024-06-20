Metro Atlanta

THURSDAY WEATHER | Summer, summer summertime

1 hour ago

Summer begins today even though Atlanta temperatures have already brought just a bit of a break from the norm lately.

Already, the metro area has had days with temperatures teasing the triple-digit mark, unusual even for mid-summer.

The season’s official start won’t be awful, though, with temps hitting the 90s but a breeze to help a bit.

“We are going to be hot. It’s not going to be bad, though,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Ashley Kramlich. “It could be worse. It’s going to be worse by the weekend.”

There will be no alpine blasts in the forecasts for the foreseeable future.

We can expect sizzling conditions throughout the season, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The National Weather Service warns that much of metro Atlanta and North Georgia will see extreme heat on Monday. The state and most of the country are in for above-average temperatures through August.

