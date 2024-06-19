The LineUp: 5 Black culture events to attend June 19-June 26

From restaurant and shop openings to music and film festivals, there’s no shortage of Black cultural events taking place in Atlanta on any given day or night. That’s why every Wednesday The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black Culture team creates a curated list of event recommendations to help you sift through the variety of options happening from week to week.

In this edition, we’ll tell you about a book signing with a renowned political analyst and a concert starring one of the best female drummers ever. We’ve also got you covered with a few Juneteenth events.

Crafted for Action Craft Beer Conference

Celebrate your love for beer and community during this four-day conference, starting today and hosted by Crafted for Action, an organization dedicated diversifying the craft brewing industry. From panel discussions and interactive workshops to tastings and dinners, attendees will have multiple opportunities to learn about the latest insights and trends and develop solutions for the beer community.

Various times. Wednesday, June 19-Sunday, June 22. Atlantucky Brewing, 170 Northside Drive SW, Suite 96, Atlanta. 678-705-2630, craftedforaction.com.

Juneteenth at Painting with a Twist

Show off your artistic skills by joining a special Juneteenth edition of this painting class led by instructor Jamaal Kearse. All experience levels are welcome, and you’re free to bring finger foods and your favorite beverage, or purchase beer and wine at the event.

8-10 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. Painting With A Twist, 1230 Caroline St. NE, Suite 240, Atlanta. 678-226-4970, paintingwithatwist.com.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival

This annual three-day festival is returning to Piedmont Park for its 12th year. The big parade is taking place Saturday, while the 5K Freedom Run happens Sunday. New this year is an auto show, which will put lowriders, trucks and bikes on full display. There will be plenty other activities, from live music and dance troupes to food vendors and homemade goods at the artist market.

Noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 21; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 22; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive, Atlanta. 470-575-7400, juneteenthatl.com.

Sheila E. Tour

One of the world’s best drummers, known for her dynamic energy and working with Prince on genre-bending music, is heading to the Atlanta area to put on an unforgettable show. Be there to see the acclaimed musician take the stage to perform hits like “The Glamorous Life” and “A Love Bizarre.”

7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22. Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater, 201 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. 770-631-0630, freshtix.com.

“The Moment” Book Tour with Bakari Sellers

Join political analyst Bakari Sellers, a Morehouse alum who writes about racism and inequality in America, for a special discussion about his book “The Moment: Thoughts on the Race Reckoning That Wasn’t and How We All Can Move Forward Now.” Signed copies of the book will be available for purchase after the conversation.

3 p.m. Sunday, June 23. 44th and 3rd Bookseller, 451 Lee St. SW, Suite B, Atlanta. 678-692-6519, 44thand3rdbookseller.com.

Sign up for the UATL newsletter.

Read more stories like this by liking UATL on Facebook and following @itsUATL on X and Instagram.