A.M. ATL: Kamala Harris, feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Morning, y’all! You’ll never guess today’s forecast: high temperatures approaching 90 with isolated storms.

Today’s newsletter offers the latest on Young Thug’s case, the death of a notorious Georgian and a significant cheesesteak-related development.

Also, some big news for Braves fans: Home team broadcasts will finally return for Comcast/Xfinity customers, effective Thursday. The team traded for a pair of old friends, too. More on that momentarily.

But first: The Vice President returns to town with quite the interesting guest list.

***

FREQUENT FLYER

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Vice President Kamala Harris touches back down in Atlanta today — and this visit will feel just a tad different.

The details: Harris will arrive in Atlanta a little after 4 p.m. and head toward the Georgia State University Convocation Center downtown. She’s expected to speak around 7 p.m. and depart about 90 minutes later.

What it means for you: Traffic! Maybe go ahead and work from home today. Or otherwise avoid the downtown area after lunch.

The musical guest: The visit marks Harris’ first to Georgia as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. So expect a little more fanfare, enthusiasm — and some special appearances.

Democratic U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock will help welcome her. Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a disillusioned Republican backing Harris, is scheduled to be on hand as well.

Then there’s this: Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is set to join the festivities (and, yes, perform).

One wonders if the VP first tried to lasso Meg’s fellow Texan Beyoncé, whose music is featured in campaign ads, for the gig. Anyway …

A regular visitor: Harris, of course, is a frequent guest of Georgia, having visited some 17 times in the last four years. She was here twice in June: first for a 100 Black Men of America conference and again for a summit to stop gun violence led by rapper Quavo.

Here’s a handy breakdown of her previous Peach State stops.

But as AJC insider Greg Bluestein writes, Harris’ upcoming visit comes at a particularly pivotal moment in her nascent presidential bid. Things are looking pretty sunny now, with cash flowing in and volunteers aplenty.

But in order to take Georgia, Harris and her allies “must fight to reassemble the fractious coalition of Black voters, independents, suburbanites and frustrated Republicans” who helped Joe Biden win in 2020.

The AJC and our Politically Georgia squad is all over today’s event, so stay tuned. And make sure to check out previous presidential coverage, too:

***

BACK IN COURT

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Atlanta rapper Young Thug and the co-defendants in his interminable racketeering trial return to Fulton County Superior Court this morning.

The new judge overseeing the case will hear several motions — including requests for a mistrial. Follow reporters @JozsefPapp_ and @ShaddiAbusaid for updates from the festivities.

More court wrangling: Mark Meadows appeals Fulton County case to U.S. Supreme Court

***

NOTORIOUS GEORGIAN DEAD

William Calley, the Army officer and war criminal at the center of the Vietnam War’s My Lai Massacre, died at age 80. He lived in obscurity for decades in Columbus, where he worked as a jeweler.

Read the AJC’s 2009 story about Calley’s apology.

***

BOARD REBOOT

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Fulton County commissioners removed the last remaining members of the local housing authority and appointed four new ones. A fifth and final appointment is likely in the next week or so.

The Housing Authority of Fulton County faces the loss of federal funding after making late Section 8 rent voucher payments for nearly 2,000 tenants in June and July.

» Another new leader: Fulton selects third election board chair of 2024

***

MINDING OUR BUSINESS

» Two Georgia golf cart manufacturers want the U.S. government to slap hefty tariffs on their Chinese competition, saying about 3,000 jobs are at stake.

» Going to the office? For work? Dead? Atlanta-based Cousins Properties says not so fast — demand is growing.

» The Teamsters and other unions representing craftspeople reached a tentative deal with Hollywood’s major film studios. Industry leaders in Georgia hope that means production picks up soon.

***

BRAVES GET A BOOST

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Braves dropped another game, losing 8-3 to the Brewers despite a strong Major League debut from pitcher Grant Holmes. Other than that, all good news:

The team completed a trade for 2021 postseason heroes Jorge Soler and Luke Jackson , sending reliever Tyler Matzek back to the Giants in return. The deadline for more swappage is 6 p.m. today.

, sending reliever Tyler Matzek back to the Giants in return. The deadline for more swappage is 6 p.m. today. Pitcher Reynaldo López’s MRI came back clean and he’s considered day-to-day.

***

MORE SPORTS HIGHLIGHTS

» East Lake Golf Club’s remodel is just about finished, and this quote sufficiently sums things up: “Nothing is the same, not a single golf shot on the property.”

» The Falcons are reportedly set to sign depth-providing wide receivers James Washington and Jesse Matthews.

» Georgia Tech athletics raised a record $78 million last fiscal year.

***

MAKING A COMEBACK

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is coming back, baby. The chain closed its flagship downtown Atlanta location after last month’s water main calamity — but unveiled plans for a new spot on Marietta Street on Monday.

Expect it to open sometime this fall.

***

MORE TO EXPLORE

» Lawrenceville girl, 11, drowns while on family trip to Myrtle Beach

» Too few rural Georgians being referred for organ transplants

» Georgia creates website for voters to cancel their own registrations

» Athens courthouse reopening pushed back as bedbug treatment continues

» Family: Man killed in Buckhead gas station shooting was father of 12

***

ON THIS DATE

June 30, 1938

Over in Augusta, city officials reported finding a homemade Nazi flag flying outside the local post office.

At last report, it had been retrieved and was “being used to wipe oil from city lawn mowers.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Abbie Parr/AP Credit: Abbie Parr/AP

Associated Press photographer Abbie Parr captured Georgia native Brody Malone, center, celebrating with U.S. gymnastics teammates after their bronze medal finish at the Paris Olympics.

Simone Biles and Co. go for the gold on the women’s side today (12:15 p.m. on NBC).

***

ONE MORE THING

You know what? While we’re on the Olympics: why not just enjoy this delightful selection of photos from Monday’s action?

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.