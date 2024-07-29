Breaking: Fulton has new housing board

Fulton County commissioners have ousted the last two board members of the Housing Authority of Fulton County, and appointed four new board members, with a fifth nomination likely coming Aug. 7.
The two ousted members, chair Antavius Weems and board member Lamar White, had previously refused to step down.
An attorney for Weems and White filed for a Superior Court injunction to stop their removal. County Attorney Y. Soo Jo said the county could proceed since no court order had been issued — indeed, could not have been, since the suit wasn’t filed until the meeting had already been underway for nearly an hour.
A motion to delay Monday’s hearing failed 5-2.
The housing authority was weeks late in making Section 8 rent voucher payments for nearly 2,000 tenants in June and July, leading the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development to threaten a funding cutoff. The $7.8 million the housing authority gets annually from HUD is its only source of funds.
County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said the four new board members — one more than is required to conduct business — will likely meet Wednesday afternoon to comply with a HUD deadline, seeking to avoid the funding cutoff.
About the Author