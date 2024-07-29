Breaking: Fulton has new housing board

Fulton County commissioners have ousted the last two board members of the Housing Authority of Fulton County, and appointed four new board members, with a fifth nomination likely coming Aug. 7.

The two ousted members, chair Antavius Weems and board member Lamar White, had previously refused to step down.

An attorney for Weems and White filed for a Superior Court injunction to stop their removal. County Attorney Y. Soo Jo said the county could proceed since no court order had been issued — indeed, could not have been, since the suit wasn’t filed until the meeting had already been underway for nearly an hour.