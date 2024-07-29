Atlanta Falcons

Reports: Falcons to sign two wide receivers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) plays against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
By
19 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receivers James Washington and Jesse Matthews are set to be signed by the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

Washington, a former second-round pick by the Steelers, played for the Falcons’ new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. He’s signing with the Falcons according to NFL Media.

Matthews, formerly of the Texans, has recovered from an ACL injury and will join the Falcons, according to Aaron Wilson of KPFC in Houston.

The Falcons, who have not yet announced the moves, will have to release two players.

ExploreRead more about the Falcons

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dwayne Ledford’s time in NFL Europe key to Falcons’ offensive line depth
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five position battles to watch as Falcons open training camp
Placeholder Image

Credit: David J. Phillip

Falcons continue to tinker with their offensive line depth, sign two players
Placeholder Image

Chris Lindstrom on Falcons’ reporting: ‘There is energy in the building’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

5 things we learned about Falcons early in training camp
Game-by-game look at Falcons’ 2024 schedule
Falcons’ Eddie Goldman: ‘I’m thankful to be here’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches