Reports: Falcons to sign two wide receivers

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Wide receivers James Washington and Jesse Matthews are set to be signed by the Falcons, according to multiple reports.

Washington, a former second-round pick by the Steelers, played for the Falcons’ new wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard. He’s signing with the Falcons according to NFL Media.

Matthews, formerly of the Texans, has recovered from an ACL injury and will join the Falcons, according to Aaron Wilson of KPFC in Houston.