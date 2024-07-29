Lawrenceville girl, 11, drowns while on family trip to Myrtle Beach

Serenity, her father and her sister were holding on to the side of the pool on the evening of July 20, The Sun News in Myrtle Beach reported. Her father saw the girl drowning and attempted to get her out. Serenity was pulled from the pool and an off-duty paramedic began performing CPR while awaiting an ambulance.

The child later died from her injuries. No criminal charges are expected to be filed.

Two services are planned for Serenity, according to her online obituary.

The obituary states: “It’s like a bad dream that plays over & over in my head,

Of things I wish I’d done or words I would of said.

There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you.”

On Sunday, a service is planned for 3:30 p.m. at God First Breakthrough Ministries in Stockbridge. On Monday, a 3:30 p.m. service is planned at Miracle Temple First Born Church in Adel. Stan Henderson & Sons Mortuary Inc. is in charge of arrangements.