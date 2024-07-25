Politics

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to students at Morehouse College in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
Georgia has been on Kamala Harris’ mind and travel log in recent years.

In the past four years, the Democratic vice president has visited Georgia 17 times, with 15 of those visits coming after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Harris has campaigned for herself and other Democrats, promoted Biden administration initiatives such as solar power and abortion rights, and taken in a football game featuring her alma mater, Howard University, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Most of Harris’ visits have been to Atlanta, but she has made stops in Columbus, Dalton and Savannah.

Harris stepped up the visits in 2023 as the presidential campaign began to ramp up. She has been to the battleground state 11 times in the past 18 months — including twice in a four-day span in June, when she spoke at a 100 Black Men of America conference and a summit to stop gun violence led by Atlanta-area rapper Quavo of the Migos. Biden visited Georgia twice in this campaign season with both stops coming in 2024.

If Harris wants a Democratic repeat in Georgia, she has some work to do. A recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll conducted before Biden dropped out of the race shows Trump leading Harris 51% to 46% in a head-to-head matchup, Trump has visited Georgia 3 times since the campaign began including in April and March.

Here is a look at Harris’ trips to Georgia.

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

