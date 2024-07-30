Donald Trump to attend Black journalists' convention in Chicago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

In a statement released Monday night, the Trump campaign said the Republican presidential nominee would participate in a question and answer session “that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.”

Trump’s campaign has spent months scheduling appearances in areas outside his traditional strongholds of support, including when he attended — and was roundly booed at — the Libertarian Party convention in Washington earlier this year.