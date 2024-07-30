Nation & World News

Donald Trump to attend Black journalists' convention in Chicago

Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the National Association of Black Journalists’ annual convention in Chicago on Wednesday
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wraps up a campaign rally, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in St. Cloud, Minn. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
5 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend the National Association of Black Journalists' annual convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

In a statement released Monday night, the Trump campaign said the Republican presidential nominee would participate in a question and answer session “that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community.”

Trump’s campaign has spent months scheduling appearances in areas outside his traditional strongholds of support, including when he attended — and was roundly booed at — the Libertarian Party convention in Washington earlier this year.

In its announcement, the campaign trumpeted Trump policies that it argued benefited Black Americans during his first term.

President Joe Biden has seen his favorability rate among Black voters fall dramatically since he took office in 2021. But the race against Trump has been shaken up since the president stepped aside and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris — who would be the first Black woman and the first South Asian American to be elected president if she wins in November.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democratic delegates cite new energy while rallying behind Kamala Harris for president
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trump turns his full focus on Harris at his first rally since Biden's exit from the 2024...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Seeger Gray/AJC

PG A.M.: Georgia race a ‘different ballgame’ ahead of Kamala Harris’ visit to Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Biden decries 'extremism' on the Supreme Court, lays out plans for reforms1h ago
The Latest
Venezuelan opposition says it has proof its candidate defeated President Maduro in...4m ago
Venezuela at a standstill as Maduro is declared winner but vote tallies have yet to be...6m ago
California man defends his home as wildfires push devastation and spread smoke across US...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches