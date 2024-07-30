Megan Thee Stallion to perform at Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will deliver a “special performance” at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta on Tuesday, bringing star power to the Democrat’s first visit to Georgia since she became her party’s presumptive nominee.

The visit, first reported by Billboard, was confirmed by Harris spokesman Kevin Munoz on Monday.

The vice president’s campaign teased a “special guest” for the Tuesday rally in downtown Atlanta earlier in the week, and an aide said others might soon be announced.