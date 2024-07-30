Things to Do

Megan Thee Stallion to perform at Kamala Harris’ Atlanta rally

Megan Thee Stallion energized State Farm Arena on Sunday, June 2, 2024 on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, with GloRilla opening the show. Due to broken water lines in Downtown Atlanta, this first of two shows was originally scheduled for Friday night. Robb Cohen for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
15 minutes ago

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion will deliver a “special performance” at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta on Tuesday, bringing star power to the Democrat’s first visit to Georgia since she became her party’s presumptive nominee.

The visit, first reported by Billboard, was confirmed by Harris spokesman Kevin Munoz on Monday.

The vice president’s campaign teased a “special guest” for the Tuesday rally in downtown Atlanta earlier in the week, and an aide said others might soon be announced.

Harris is hoping to energize young voters of color, a bulwark of the coalition that helped President Joe Biden capture Georgia in 2024. Polls show a tight race between Harris and former President Donald Trump in the days since Biden withdrew from the race.

While the final details for Tuesday’s event haven’t been released, Megan Thee Stallion announced the news on Instagram, posting a flyer that lists 7:30 p.m. as the time for her performance.

“ATL hotties see you tomorrow,” she wrote.

The Houston rapper performed in Atlanta earlier this month, after rescheduling her original shows due to massive water main breaks downtown.

Megan Thee Stallion is the latest musician to show their support for the vice president. Pop stars like Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan. Last week, Harris used Beyoncé's “Freedom” as her campaign song.

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

