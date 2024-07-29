Georgia Tech’s record-breaking fundraising ‘a reflection of excitement, commitment’

According to Tech, 90 percent of the $78 million came in the form of gifts not accompanying football or basketball tickets. More than 20 donations were $1 million or more.

The uptick in financial support for the Yellow Jackets comes during a somewhat tumultuous time for college athletics. Name, image and likeness and the transfer portal has shifted the way coaches construct rosters, conference realignment continues to reshape the size and expanse of leagues, and a recently proposed settlement would not only allow programs to play players, but also make programs pay back damages to former athletes over a 10-year period.

NCAA schools, as part of the settlement, will also have the option to share with players up to 22% of the average media, ticket and sponsorship revenue generated by major sports programs. That could go into effect as early as the 2025-26 season.

“At the end of the day, we have not backed up from that change. We’ve actually leaned into it,” Batt said. “We’ve been really clear that our goal is to reach the full 22% revenue share. And we’re actively engaging and partnering with campus and out campus constituents, as well as donors, to get to that.

“We’re working on that road map and that path to get to that full 22% of revenue share for student-athletes. I think this represents us leaning into that change and finding an opportunity in the change.”

Hired in October of 2022, Batt’s tenure at Tech has included the hiring of Damon Stoudamire for men’s basketball and the Brent Key for football, securing naming rights for Hyundai Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the implementation of Helluva Block Party before home football games and continuing to oversee the demolition of the Edge Center and construction of the Fanning Center at Bobby Dodd Stadium, among other initiatives.

In the realm of competition, Tech football and baseball returned to the postseason this past season while golf and volleyball continue to be elite programs capable of competing for national titles. Both Tech hoops teams failed to make the NCAA Tournament in 2024, but both have highly touted recruiting classes arriving this fall.

Now with a record amount of fundraising dollars in the bank, Batt understands the pressure rises for the Jackets to continue to win at a level. The big picture for Tech athletics, however, doesn’t change.

“I think the results, they’re broader than just on the field. I think that’s why part of the answer is not simply any one program or any one coach. I think it’s a broader commitment across the board,” he added. “Whether it’s the 22% revenue share or overall our goal of having an elite athletic program broadly, it’s not just about donor support. Nobody can do it alone.

“Increased donor support means there are certainly more people in our fan base paying attention and caring and leaning in, but at the end of the day, I welcome that challenge and I think our entire athletic program and our Institute welcomes that standard of excellence.”