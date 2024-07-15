A.M. ATL: ‘How we move forward is now up to us’

Morning, y’all! Welcome back. Expect temperatures in the upper 90s with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Today’s newsletter includes an in-depth investigation into the company pushing a mine near the Okefenokee Swamp, school supply giveaways and Marcell Ozuna’s Home Run Derby debut.

But first: an apparent assassination attempt, the Republican National Convention and where we go from here.

***

AJC AT THE RNC

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The next few days are vitally important for the future of our country.

As GOP leaders and delegates gather in Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention, more answers will emerge about the man accused of shooting former President Donald Trump. Questions (and conspiracy theories) about security at the Pennsylvania rally where it happened will continue to swirl.

Trump will choose a running mate and accept his party’s formal nomination.

But what will he say?

Trump on Sunday called for “unity and resilience,” joining leaders from across the spectrum in condemning political violence. President Joe Biden ordered a review of the Secret Service’s response and, in a primetime address, said “it’s time to cool it down.”

In a passionate sermon at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock asked his congregation to “pray for the American family beset by a moral crisis and spiritual sickness so much deeper than partisan politics.”

The politics, though, still exist. Will the rhetoric?

The AJC’s Greg Bluestein said the entire convention is transformed. The presidential race might be, too.

“Trump supporters have always seen the former president as a victim. Now he’s survived an apparent attempt on his life,” Bluestein told me. “How does this political violence play into his grievance-based campaign?”

As the AJC’s editorial board wrote: “How we move forward now is up to us.”

It’s largely up to the former president, too.

Our team of journalists in Milwaukee includes Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell, Bill Nigut and Shaddi Abusaid. Follow along at their personal X handles or at @AJC and @AJCGaPolitics.

And don’t forget to check out all things “Politically Georgia.”

***

THE WEEK AHEAD

Credit: Chip Towers/AJC Credit: Chip Towers/AJC

🐘 Monday: The RNC starts in Milwaukee. The Braves’ Marcell Ozuna participates in the Home Run Derby (8 p.m. on ESPN).

🏈 Tuesday: UGA football takes the podium at SEC Media Days in Dallas. The MLB All-Star Game is in nearby Arlington (8 p.m. on Fox). Amazon Prime Day begins.

🎶 Wednesday: The Hawks take on the Lakers in Las Vegas Summer League Action (9:30 p.m. on ESPN). Styx and Foreigner play Ameris Bank Amphitheatre.

🌡️ Thursday: The RNC comes to a close. Back at home, cooler temperatures (and more regular thunderstorms) are expected to move in.

🎮 Friday: The Southern Fried Gaming Expo kicks off in Cobb County.

***

DIGGING DEEP

Credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources Credit: Georgia Department of Natural Resources

AJC reporters Dylan Jackson and Drew Kann took a deep dive into Greenfuels Energy LLC and subsidiaries like Twin Pines, the company that wants to mine for titanium near the Okefenokee Swamp.

What they found: more than 70 environmental violations and roughly $1 million in settlements and fines, dating to 2016 and spanning four states.

more than 70 environmental violations and roughly $1 million in settlements and fines, dating to 2016 and spanning four states. “We shouldn’t be trusting a company with this track record,” an attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center said.

***

REPEAT OFFENDERS

Atlanta officials say the percentage of repeat offenders committing crimes is trending down — but disconnects in the judicial system and a lack of resources hinder further progress.

***

RADIO ROYALTY

Longtime 99X host Steve Craig headlines this year’s class of the Legends of Radio Hall of Fame. Other inductees include WSB’s Pete Spriggs and WCLK’s Wendy Williams.

***

KILLER HEAT

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

How dangerous is a Georgia summer? Just over 200 people died from heat-related causes between 2009 and 2022, state health officials said. And there were more than 35,000 heat-related ER visits over the same time period.

The AJC’s Reed Williams shares the cautionary tale of a 33-year-old father who died after working in the sun: “Nobody thought that was going to happen because he was so young.”

***

BREAKIN’ AND BASHIN’

Credit: Gregory Bull/AP Credit: Gregory Bull/AP

The Braves beat the Padres 6-3 to win their final series before the All-Star break. Tonight at 8 o’clock on Fox: Marcell Ozuna tries to win the Home Run Derby, a feat never accomplished by a Braves player.

Ozuna, an Atlanta clubhouse favorite, takes on the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Phillies’ Alec Bohm and young stars Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles and Bobby Witt Jr. of the Royals, among others.

***

DRAFT NIGHT

The Colorado Rockies drafted UGA slugger Charlie Condon, a Marietta native, third overall in last night’s Major League Baseball Draft.

The Braves, meanwhile, selected two pitchers: Arizona high schooler Cam Caminiti (yes, he’s related to Ken Caminiti) and Carter Holton (a Vanderbilt kid from South Georgia).

***

EAT AND DRINK

Hungry for something new? As ever, the AJC’s food team has you covered (and you can find even more in our weekly roundup of dining news.)

Now open in Chamblee: Sidetracked Wine Co., a wine shop with a “vine garden.”

Sidetracked Wine Co., a wine shop with a “vine garden.” Solid eats in Brookhaven: Azucar Cuban Cuisine.

Azucar Cuban Cuisine. Coming soon to East Atlanta Village: The Pub @ EAV, a replacement for the former Elder Tree space.

***

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

» Man accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament

» Metro Atlanta home sales slow in June

» Shannen Doherty, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210′ star, dies at 53

» Impromptu State Election Board meeting met with ire, jeers

» Morehouse College’s president to step down

***

ON THIS DATE

July 15, 1957

A Macon girl won a trip to New York by being a smart aleck.

As the story goes: TV variety show host Garry Moore held a contest, asking folks to write in with a reason they wanted to marry one of his regular guests. Ten-year-old Jo Ann Jones’ response?

“I am too young and don’t know any better.”

Credit: File photo Credit: File photo

***

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC Credit: Ryan Fleisher for the AJC

AJC contributor Ryan Fleisher captured singer Arnel Pineda rocking out during Journey’s Truist Park concert with Def Leppard and the Steve Miller Band.

***

ONE MORE THING

Know a family that’s struggling? Starting this weekend, many local school districts are hosting free school supply giveaways. Pass it on!

***

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.

Until next time.