Atlanta Braves

Marcell Ozuna will take part in Home Run Derby

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates after hitting three run home run during the eighth inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Atlanta. Philadelphia Phillies won 8-6 over Atlanta Braves. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) celebrates with teammates after hitting three run home run during the eighth inning at Truist Park on Friday, July 5, 2024 in Atlanta. Philadelphia Phillies won 8-6 over Atlanta Braves. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
55 minutes ago

Marcell Ozuna is in.

The Braves designated hitter announced Monday that he will compete in the Home Run Derby at next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He will be one of eight participants.

Ozuna joins the Orioles’ Gunnar Henderson, the Mets’ Pete Alonso, the Phillies’ Alec Bohm and the Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. as players who have committed to the event so far.

Ozuna gave no hints that he would be participating at a press conference Sunday following him being named one of three Braves players named all-stars. He said he wasn’t sure of his plans when asked about his possible participation.

Ozuna made his announcement on social media. He wrote: “Excited to announce my official participation in the @tmobile Home Run Derby. This is a big moment for me and my family and I’m beyond excited to put on a show for the fans. @braves Country you have been amazing and I promise to continue to give you guys my all in Texas! Expect some BIG FLYS as I continue to embrace this moment and journey with you all.”

Ozuna is tied for fourth in the majors and second in the National League with 23 homers this year.

This year’s Derby will follow a different format from previous years: The top four hitters from an eight-player pool will advance to the semifinals, which will be a bracket-style round determined by each participant’s Round 1 home run totals. The top two will then face off in the finals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has participated in two recent Home Run Derbys. He lost in the semifinals to Alonso in 2019, and Alonso eliminated Acuña in the first round in 2022.

Other Braves to participate in the Home Run Derby are Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Chipper Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones )2005) and Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022).

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Dean Hesse

For 40 years, a little-known Georgia health organization has been changing the world

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits

Credit: SPECIAL

OPINION
Atlanta’s water woes reveal deeper issues

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Senior Fulton court staffer sexually assaulted colleague, lawsuit says

Credit: Ben Hendren

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds
The Latest

Watch: Setting up Braves-Diamondbacks series and looking for momentum out west
2h ago
Braves Nation: Chris Sale knew Marcell Ozuna was an all-star - in April
Listen: Braves’ bats help beat Phillies; three All-Star bound
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back