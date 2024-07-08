Marcell Ozuna will take part in Home Run Derby

Ozuna gave no hints that he would be participating at a press conference Sunday following him being named one of three Braves players named all-stars. He said he wasn’t sure of his plans when asked about his possible participation.

Ozuna made his announcement on social media. He wrote: “Excited to announce my official participation in the @tmobile Home Run Derby. This is a big moment for me and my family and I’m beyond excited to put on a show for the fans. @braves Country you have been amazing and I promise to continue to give you guys my all in Texas! Expect some BIG FLYS as I continue to embrace this moment and journey with you all.”

Ozuna is tied for fourth in the majors and second in the National League with 23 homers this year.

This year’s Derby will follow a different format from previous years: The top four hitters from an eight-player pool will advance to the semifinals, which will be a bracket-style round determined by each participant’s Round 1 home run totals. The top two will then face off in the finals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has participated in two recent Home Run Derbys. He lost in the semifinals to Alonso in 2019, and Alonso eliminated Acuña in the first round in 2022.

Other Braves to participate in the Home Run Derby are Dale Murphy (1985), Ozzie Virgil (1987), David Justice (1993), Fred McGriff (1994), Chipper Jones (1997-98, 2000), Javy Lopez (1998), Gary Sheffield (2003), Andruw Jones )2005) and Freddie Freeman (2019, 2022).