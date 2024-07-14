Donald Trump is a president redefined by an apparent assassination attempt

“If you were pissed before, you ought to really be pissed now,” said Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson, a Georgia GOP delegate in Milwaukee who admired how Trump “stood up with his fist” moments after the suspected attempt on his life.

“Why? In defiance to say you will not stop this movement. You will not stop us from fighting not only to unite our country, but to take back our country.”

Democrats already grappling with an internal war over President Joe Biden’s electability worried that Trump’s bare-knuckled reaction presented a sobering contrast as they confront deepening questions about their nominee’s health.

Moments after the apparent assassin narrowly missed taking Trump’s life, the blood-spattered former president appeared to mouth the words “fight, fight, fight” as he was whisked off the stage by Secret Service agents.

The image of Trump holding his fist aloft against the backdrop of a flowing American flag seemed destined to join the mug shot at Fulton County as an indelible campaign moment, and supporters like former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler amplified it on social media.

Declaring himself safe, Trump on Sunday called on Americans to “stand united” as authorities investigated the attack that left a shooter and one spectator dead. The FBI named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the suspected gunman.

While most political leaders immediately condemned the shooting as the latest act of political violence that is becoming a disturbing part of American culture, some rushed to spread conspiracy theories. Others upheld Trump as a martyr-like figure.

Debbie Dooley is a longtime conservative activist whose influence grew fighting then-President Barack Obama’s policies. Now a member of the Georgia GOP’s contingent in Milwaukee, she predicted Trump will benefit from the horror of the shooting.

“Trump will win by a landslide now. It doesn’t matter who the Democrat nominee is,” she said. “Folks were already moving to Trump because of the politically motivated prosecutions and the constant attacks. The assassination attempt and Trump’s response will unite Americans.”

Democrats reckoned with the uncertain fallout of the suspected assassination attempt in a state where party leaders were already concerned about Biden’s weakening chances after his disastrous June debate performance.

State Sen. Josh McLaurin, a key Biden ally, said he was heartened that most political leaders were responding with “empathy and condemnation of the attack” rather than exploiting it for political purposes.

“The Trump campaign can go one of two roads here. It can continue with the early mainstream Republican response and focus on unity and condemning violence, or it can try to inflame tensions on purpose in service of some agenda,” said McLaurin, a Sandy Springs Democrat. “Here’s hoping it’s the former.”

Republicans said the violence gave their cause a newfound urgency. Marci McCarthy, the DeKalb GOP chair, was watching the Pennsylvania rally live from her Milwaukee hotel room when the shooting erupted. As she relayed to her husband what happened, tears streamed down.

“I saw a man who, despite being shot at and bleeding from his head, ear and face, stood up, raised his fist in the air, and repeatedly said, ‘Fight, fight,’” said McCarthy, one of Georgia’s 59 delegates to the RNC. “He was still alive and not going anywhere. It makes me more honored than ever to be here.”

Shortly after arriving in Milwaukee, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Biden and other Trump opponents for rhetoric, including the description of Trump as a future dictator, that she said ratcheted up tensions.

“The rhetoric that has come from the left and the media at large for years now has pushed us to this level and divided this country,” said Greene, who said she “constantly” receives death threats. “It’s sickening and it needs to stop.”

Prominent Democrats, too, lamented the conditions that set the stage for the attacks. U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son Jordan Davis was gunned down 14 years ago, said the violence should reframe the national debate over new firearms restrictions.

“Nobody is safe from gun violence in our country,” McBath said. “From a former president to my own son. We cannot allow any place for political violence. My prayers are with the former president. We can and must do better.”

The four-day convention that launches Monday will convene amid mounting concerns about the nation’s security infrastructure. Trump’s campaign sent a memo to staff indicating that the convention will remain on schedule, but that new security measures were being implemented.

Some Republicans worry supporters in competitive states could grow overconfident after such a galvanizing incident. Trump narrowly lost Georgia in 2020 in part because he couldn’t translate energy around his candidacy to votes against surging Democrats.

Veteran political strategist Dan McLagan said Trump should combine a note of resolve with the “defiance and strength” he showed after the attack when he formally accepts his party’s nomination on Thursday.

“If he does that,” McLagan said, “his acceptance speech goes from an act of political persuasion to a warmup for his second Inauguration address.”

Audio producer Shane Backler contributed to this report.