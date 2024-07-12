Where to go for school supply giveaways in metro Atlanta

Atlanta

Atlanta Public Schools is holding its annual Back to School bash at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 20. Free backpacks, school supplies and other resources will be given away. Those interested in attending should register by July 12.

Columbia Residential, in partnership with Purpose Built Schools Atlanta Carver STEAM Academy, will host its 10th annual Back To School Bash from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20. The free event will be held at the PBSA Carver STEAM Academy, located at 55 McDonough Blvd. SE. About 1,500 pre-filled backpacks with school supplies will be distributed for K-12 students. Attendees are encouraged to preregister online, but on-site registration is also available on the day of the event. Children are required to be in attendance to receive backpacks with pre-filled school supplies while supplies last.

Greenbriar Mall will host its 21st annual back to school event from noon to 3 p.m. on July 20. The first 1,000 students to register will receive a free backpack with school supplies for K-12 grade students. There will also be free haircuts and hair styles for boys and girls, and free dental screenings.

Channel 2 Action News, the Family 2 Family Project and the Children’s Restoration Network will host “Stuff the Bus” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27 at eight metro Atlanta locations. Donations needed include youth and adult backpacks, pencils, pens, small calculators, notebooks and other supplies.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Donations can dropped off at:

Channel 2, WSB-TV, 1601 West Peachtree St. NE, Midtown Atlanta

American Signature Furniture, 840 Barrett Pkwy., Kennesaw

American Signature Furniture, 3900 Venture Dr., Duluth

Delta Community Credit Union, 3250 Riverwood Pkwy., Vinings

Kroger, 1310 Powers Ferry Rd., Marietta

Kroger, 6555 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Duluth

Kroger, 3425 Cascade Rd.. SW, Atlanta

Kroger, 2875 North Decatur Rd, Decatur

Clayton County

Clayton County Schools will hold its back to school bash from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 27. The district will be giving out free supplies. The event will take place at various locations across the district. Each school is assigned to one of four host sites located at: Charles R. Drew High School, Morrow High School, Mundy’s Mill High School and Mt. Zion High School. Assigned locations for each school can be found on the district’s website.

Cobb County

Connection Pointe Church of God and Cisco’s Smokehouse will host a back to school fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 20. The first 500 registered students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies and a free meal coupon. Those interested can call 770-432-5459 to register or fill out an online form on the church’s website. The event will take place at 888 East-West Connector in Austell.

Kids Care and the Cobb County Police Department are holding their Backing the Need supply drive. New school supplies, such as pencils, binders and backpacks will be collected until July 20. Donations can be dropped off at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Pkwy., Marietta, and all five of Cobb’s police precincts.

The Powder Springs Community Taskforce, along with Linked UP Church & The Empty Stocking Fund, are hosting their 23rd back to school event on July 27. There will be a free school supply giveaway, games and vendors. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Rd., Powder Springs.

DeKalb County

The DeKalb County School District is hosting its back to school rally on July 27. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave. in Clarkston, and include free school supplies, health screenings, vaccinations and resources for parents.

City Schools of Decatur will host the All-In Decatur Back-to-School Bash from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on July 18, at the green space across from the Elizabeth Wilson Center and Ebster Gym. The event will include free backpacks, school supplies and on-site health services for students and families. Those interested in attending are required to register on the district’s website. Along with registration, students will receive one food ticket and a backpack with school supplies.

Fulton County

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will hold its third back to school event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 13 at the Villages at Carver Family YMCA, 1600 Pryor Rd SW, Atlanta. Free backpacks and school supplies will be given out during the event. There will also be games, entertainment and a petting zoo.

Fulton County Schools will hold First Day Fulton, its back to school event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27. The district is providing school supplies while they last, and health screenings. There will also be entertainment and community vendors. The event will take place at both Banneker High School, 6015 Feldwood Rd., Atlanta, and Riverwood International Charter School, 5900 Raider Dr., Sandy Springs.

Gwinnett County

The Lawrenceville-Duluth Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi is giving away stuffed backpacks on a first-come, first-serve basis as part of a family fun day event at the Lawrenceville Lawn from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 20. There will also be a college fair, face painting, games and music.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, along with Live Healthy Gwinnett, will host its fourth annual back to school event with free health screenings, vendors and school supply giveaways. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 27 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds in Lawrenceville.

Suwanee Elementary School, the North Gwinnett Co-Op and Walmart are teaming for the “Fill the Bus” campaign to provide school supplies to more than 700 families. Students will receive backpacks, pencils, binders and other supplies. The giveaway will be held on July 13 and 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Walmart at 3245 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Rd. in Suwanee.

Henry County

The Henry County Police Department and Henry County Parks and Recreation will hold its second Bookbags and Badges School Supplies Drive. The departments have collected supplies throughout the summer, and will be giving out donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 20 at the Jason T. Harper Arena, 95 Lake Dow Rd, McDonough. The department will be collecting new backpacks, paper, pens and pencils or other school essentials until July 16.