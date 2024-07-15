Steve Craig of 99X to be inducted into 2024 Legends of Radio Hall of Fame

Craig came to Atlanta in 1991 just before top 40 station Power 99 became what would become the seminal alt-rock station 99X. He was there during its entire first incarnation until 2007 as midday host. After a few years at a rock station in New York City, he returned to Atlanta for a brief foray at Dave FM before spending a decade at 97.1/The River, Atlanta’s top rock station.

He figured for a time that the River would be his home until he retired, but he was enticed back to 99X when the station was revived in late 2022. He came back last summer and is now both program director and midday host.

Craig is known for his deep musical knowledge and has a popular daily noontime show called the House of Retro Pleasure focused on 1980s new wave music. “I’ve always tried to be a one-on-one communicator, one listener at a time,” he said. “For me, it’s all about the music.”

In his mind, “I’ve always flown under the radar. I wasn’t the high-profile person. But I was a person everyone listened to. My voice has been familiar. I was never trying to be a shock jock.”

Explore How 99X brought Steve Craig back

Credit: Rodney Ho Credit: Rodney Ho

The other six radio veterans inducted:

Pete Spriggs ran news/talk WSB radio from 2000 to 2020, when he retired. Over that span, he oversaw major changes in WSB’s lineup and the addition of an FM signal in 2010. He managed the departure of Neal Boortz in 2013 while recruiting talent such as Herman Cain, Erick Erickson, Eric Von Haessler, and Mark Arum.

Spriggs was well respected by his employees, seen as much as a coach as he was a boss.

“It’s really great to be recognized with so many fantastic broadcasters,” Spriggs said in a text with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was a blessing to have Cox Radio hand me the keys to WSB to work beside such great talent. We all accomplished some great things together over those 20 years.”

Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Wendy Williams has been general manager of noncommercial Jazz 91.9/WCLK-FM since 1994.

“It’s quite surreal and I am deeply honored and grateful for this recognition,” she said in a text to the AJC. “And I am totally elated to be among great company.”

Over three decades, she has helped keep the station relevant, creating the first-ever Jazz Music Awards in 2022.

Explore WCLK celebrates 50 years under watchful eye of Wendy Williams