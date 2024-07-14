Man, 85, accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament, police say

Troy Eaton, a grandfather, was loved by his family and the community, according to his daughter Tiffany Eaton Cartledge. He worked hard to keep Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes running in honor of his mother.

“There was no faking or pretending with my daddy,” she wrote on Facebook. “He was as fair as the word can get and he loved with his whole heart. He was always such a busy Papa, but he never failed to show up for his grandchildren. He loved not only his family and his lakes, but he loved his community as well.”

According to Channel 2 Action News, dozens of fisherman were there Friday night when Wayne Eaton left his home and walked toward the bait shop, located near the water in the 8000 block of Lakeview Drive. He then allegedly shot his son inside the shop. Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and witnessed by many people. A motive remains unclear.

Eaton was booked into the Newton jail on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to create certain crimes, according to online records.

What happened to her father feels like a nightmare that she can’t wake up from, Tiffany Eaton Cartledge said. Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

“Words cannot describe the pain or how utterly heartbroken anyone is that ever knew him,” she added. “I know you are flying so high with my Nanny right now. I love you so much and I pray for the strength to be able to accept that God has such greater plans for you. We love you, Papa Troy.”