Crime & Public Safety

Man, 85, accused of killing son at Newton County fishing tournament, police say

A father allegedly killed his son at a popular fishing spot run by the family in Newton County on Friday night, police said.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

A father allegedly killed his son at a popular fishing spot run by the family in Newton County on Friday night, police said.
By
23 minutes ago

An 85-year-old man has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot and killed his son in front of dozens of fishermen attending a tournament in Newton County, authorities said Saturday.

Covington police responded around 7 p.m. Friday to the shooting at Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes, a popular spot run by the family where people pay to participate in fishing competitions.

When officers arrived, they found the victim Troy Eaton, 60, dead inside a bait shop on the property. His father, Wayne Eaton, was still nearby and taken into custody, police said.

Troy Eaton, a grandfather, was loved by his family and the community, according to his daughter Tiffany Eaton Cartledge. He worked hard to keep Lakeview Drive Tournament Lakes running in honor of his mother.

“There was no faking or pretending with my daddy,” she wrote on Facebook. “He was as fair as the word can get and he loved with his whole heart. He was always such a busy Papa, but he never failed to show up for his grandchildren. He loved not only his family and his lakes, but he loved his community as well.”

Nanny finally reunited with her precious baby Boy last night. Troy Eaton was my daddy, but he was so much more than...

Posted by Tiffany Eaton Cartledge on Saturday, July 13, 2024

According to Channel 2 Action News, dozens of fisherman were there Friday night when Wayne Eaton left his home and walked toward the bait shop, located near the water in the 8000 block of Lakeview Drive. He then allegedly shot his son inside the shop. Police said the shooting was captured on surveillance video and witnessed by many people. A motive remains unclear.

Covington Police Department | Covington, Georgia Press Release Release Date: July 12, 2024 | Released By: Lt. Digby...

Posted by Covington (Ga.) Police Department on Friday, July 12, 2024

Eaton was booked into the Newton jail on charges of malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to create certain crimes, according to online records.

Wayne Eaton was arrested Friday after he allegedly shot and killed his son at a popular fishing spot run by the family in Newton County.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

What happened to her father feels like a nightmare that she can’t wake up from, Tiffany Eaton Cartledge said. Police said the shooting remains under investigation.

“Words cannot describe the pain or how utterly heartbroken anyone is that ever knew him,” she added. “I know you are flying so high with my Nanny right now. I love you so much and I pray for the strength to be able to accept that God has such greater plans for you. We love you, Papa Troy.”

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rally.co

Gridlock Guy: Rideshare busing could be the ticket to commuting to sports events2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

‘Inspire, empower, uplift’: Georgia leaders look to support Black men

Credit: AP

Delta Air Lines adopts new rules for flight attendant uniforms after Palestinian pin flap

Credit: AP

Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76

Credit: AP

Richard Simmons, a fitness guru who mixed laughs and sweat, dies at 76

Credit: AP

Dr. Ruth Westheimer, America’s diminutive and pioneering sex therapist, dies at 96
The Latest

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Man shot after approaching vehicle outside Buckhead building, police say
Suspect charged after man found dead in DeKalb woods
Scholarship honoring Secoriea Turner raises more than $12K in minutes
Featured

Credit: AP

A look at the history of presidential assassination attempts in America
1h ago
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow this weekend's updates
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna sets Atlanta franchise record for RBIs before All-Star break