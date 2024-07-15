Republicans start convention Monday after assassination attempt

Georgia’s GOP contingent, which includes 59 delegates and 56 alternates, is expected to play a key role throughout the week. Among the RNC speakers are two Trump allies with Georgia roots: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Rome and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

Trump’s campaign said the first day of the convention will focus on the economy, with a slate of speeches set to promote GOP calls to hike tariffs on foreign goods to spur more domestic manufacturing, lower income taxes and initiate a mass deportation of people in the U.S. illegally.

Authorities say their security plans for the RNC will remain in place after the shooting at Trump’s campaign rally in Butler, Penn. shocked the nation.

Authorities named 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks as the suspect in the shootings, which left one rally attendee dead, two others seriously injured and Trump bloodied after he said a bullet nicked his ear.

Shortly after the attack, Biden’s campaign temporarily suspended its political attacks against Trump, canceled a trip to Texas and worked to pull down TV ads. His campaign also postponed an event in Gwinnett County slated for Monday that was to feature several key supporters.

Republicans have pressed to project unity as Democrats wrestle with questions about Biden’s health and mental fitness. Shortly after the shooting, former Trump rival Nikki Haley accepted a last-minute invitation to urge her supporters to back his comeback bid.

The violence was an ominous prologue for a convention typically dominated by political speeches, policy statements, party galas and the presidential nominee’s primetime address. Biden ordered an independent review of how the attack at Trump’s event happened.

“There is no place in America for this kind of violence — for any violence. Ever. Period,” said Biden. “No exception. We can’t allow this violence to be normalized.”