What we know about the gunman who opened fire at Trump rally

Kevin Rojek, left, FBI special agent in charge, Lt. Col. George Givens, center, Pennsylvania State Police, and Col. Christopher Paris, right, Pennsylvania State Police, answer questions at a news conference concerning the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Thomas Matthew Crooks, identified by law enforcement and the FBI as the gunman who opened fire while former President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally Saturday, registered to vote as a Republican as soon as he turned 18, but also contributed to a liberal PAC.

Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper within moments of sending a volley of rounds toward the podium in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a campaign rally. Law enforcement officials are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

Public records show Crooks registered to vote in September 2021, the month he turned 18. He registered as a Republican. Federal Election Commission records show he donated $15 to ActBlue, a Democratic political action committee, eight months earlier on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Crooks last voted in the November 2022 general election.

Crook’s father, Matthew Crooks has declined to comment to the media, saying he is waiting to speak to law enforcement. Records show Matthew Crooks and his wife, Mary, are both licensed counselors in Pennsylvania.

Records show Matthew Crooks is a registered Libertarian, while Mary Crooks is registered as a Democrat.

The Crooks live in Bethel Park, a middle-class suburb of Pittsburgh about 35 miles south of where the rally was held. Shortly after the FBI identified him as the apparent shooter, The New York Times and other outlets turned up video showing a young white man named Thomas Crooks receiving his diploma from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

