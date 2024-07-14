What we know about the gunman who opened fire at Trump rally

Thomas Matthew Crooks, identified by law enforcement and the FBI as the gunman who opened fire while former President Donald Trump was speaking at a rally Saturday, registered to vote as a Republican as soon as he turned 18, but also contributed to a liberal PAC.

Crooks, 20, was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper within moments of sending a volley of rounds toward the podium in Butler, Pennsylvania, where Trump was holding a campaign rally. Law enforcement officials are treating the shooting as an assassination attempt.

Public records show Crooks registered to vote in September 2021, the month he turned 18. He registered as a Republican. Federal Election Commission records show he donated $15 to ActBlue, a Democratic political action committee, eight months earlier on the day of President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Crooks last voted in the November 2022 general election.