Braves pick Cam Caminiti with first-round selection in MLB draft

The Braves selected left-handed pitcher Cam Caminiti with their first-round selection, No. 24 overall, in the Major League Draft on Sunday. Caminiti is from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The 17-year-old is the cousin of former Braves player Ken Caminiti.
Caminiti went 9-0 with a 0.93 ERA and 119 strikeouts across 52.2 innings during his senior season at Saguaro. His contributions helped the Sabercats to Arizona’s 4A state championship.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound southpaw this year was named a First Team All-American by both Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA). He was the Gatorade Arizona Baseball Player of the Year for2023-24.
“It’s incredible,” Caminiti told ESPN after the selection. “It’s an incredible organization.”
The Braves have taken pitchers in the first round in each of the last five drafts. The club selected LHP Jared Shuster in 2020, RHP Ryan Cusick in 2021 and RHP Hurston Waldrep in 2023, all collegiate hurlers, while selecting prep right-hander Owen Murphy in 2022.
The Braves are also scheduled to make a second-round pick, No. 62 overall, Sunday night.
The MLB draft continues Monday, with rounds 3-10, and Tuesday, with rounds 11-20.
Local connections
In local players drafted, James Tibbs III, an outfielder from Florida State and Pope High School, was selected by the San Francisco Giants with the No. 13 pick.
