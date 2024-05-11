Georgia News

Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

A view near Johns Creek in North Fulton County, Ga. (Photo by Alex Sanz / AJC)

Credit: Alex Sanz

By
15 minutes ago

Forecasters said the Northern Lights sparked by solar storms might be visible in Tennessee or North Carolina, but there have been sightings across Georgia Friday night, as far south as Tybee Island.

The purple and green displays in the sky are the result of an unusually strong solar storm, according to The Associated Press. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

A view from Gwinnett County on Friday. (Ron Sirmans/ AJC)

Here are more from social media

About the Author

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

