Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

Forecasters said the Northern Lights sparked by solar storms might be visible in Tennessee or North Carolina, but there have been sightings across Georgia Friday night, as far south as Tybee Island.
Credit: Alex Sanz
Credit: Alex Sanz
The purple and green displays in the sky are the result of an unusually strong solar storm, according to The Associated Press. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.
Credit: Ron Sirmans
Credit: Ron Sirmans
Here are more from social media
Northern lights and a little lightening at Tybee Island GA @spann @WSAVAlysaC @StephanieAbrams pic.twitter.com/nVzlxFFISB— maybe: Jay (@BA_Biggie) May 11, 2024
Northern Lights in Dawsonville, Georgia!! #gawx #aurora pic.twitter.com/gLtW3sV4bC— Jacob Hamil (@jacobhamilwx) May 11, 2024
Full on show in #Macon now! Simply incredible. #gawx pic.twitter.com/S8bYAm1bMH— Jeff Cox (@JeffCoxWBMA) May 11, 2024
Northern lights visible in #Savannah!! 3s exposure. #gawx pic.twitter.com/gkjcidlnAH— Jeremy Nelson (@jnelsonWJCL) May 11, 2024
The show continues. So amazing! Naked eye visibility! North of Bainbridge and southeast of Colquitt, #Georgia. #GAwx #aurora #Auroraborealis @TamithaSkov pic.twitter.com/JK3wXqohtw— Wright Dobbs (@WrightDobbs) May 11, 2024
About the Author
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com