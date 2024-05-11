Northern lights spotted across Georgia Friday night, as far south as the coast

Forecasters said the Northern Lights sparked by solar storms might be visible in Tennessee or North Carolina, but there have been sightings across Georgia Friday night, as far south as Tybee Island.

The purple and green displays in the sky are the result of an unusually strong solar storm, according to The Associated Press. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached Earth on Friday afternoon, hours sooner than anticipated. The effects were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.