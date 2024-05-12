Atlanta Hawks

Social media reaction to Hawks getting No. 1 pick in NBA draft

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields, right, and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum pose for photos after Tatum announced that the Hawks had won the first pick in the NBA draft, during the draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields, right, and NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum pose for photos after Tatum announced that the Hawks had won the first pick in the NBA draft, during the draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By AJC Sports
38 minutes ago

Here is a sampling that what is being said on social media after the Hawks landed the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA draft on Sunday.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: David Aaro

2 killed, 4 injured in Buckhead nightclub shooting

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mother’s Day offerings, upcoming fundraiser help Wesley Woods serve seniors

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: Ben Hendren

UPDATE
One Atlanta officer out of the hospital, 2 others remain after shooting

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime
The Latest

Credit: AP

Vote: What should the Hawks do with the No. 1 pick?
1h ago
Surprise! Hawks land top overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery
1h ago
Hawks hoping to defy odds in Sunday’s lottery for critical NBA draft
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases