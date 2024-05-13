Emory hopes to avoid protests at commencement by moving it to Gwinnett

“Please know that this decision was not taken lightly,” Fenves wrote in a message to students, families and employees. “It was made in close consultation with the Emory Police Department, security advisers, and other agencies — each of which advised against holding Commencement events on our campuses.”

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Some schools, such as Columbia University, canceled commencement ceremonies for fear of demonstrations about the war in Gaza. Other colleges and universities, including Georgia State and the University of Georgia, have seen some students hold demonstrations in different forms.

Emory, the state’s largest private university, has been the scene of several demonstrations in recent weeks. On April 25, students set up an encampment on campus to call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war and to oppose plans to build an Atlanta public safety training center. Although protesters say the encampment was peaceful, police made several arrests and used chemical irritants to disperse the crowd.

By moving the ceremony to Gas South Arena, Emory is hoping to limit the potential for outbursts or demonstrations. Arena guidelines requires guests to have their bags checked and pass through a metal detector. Emory has advised students and faculty to bring their Emory IDs with them. Emory’s FAQ says attendees may not engage in excessive noise or chants, hold protests where the health and safety of others is threatened, or knowingly interfere with unimpeded movement at the event. The university is not permitting journalists inside the arena. The ceremony will be livestreamed.

