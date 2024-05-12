Hawks land top overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

The Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery Sunday and earned the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, set to take place on June 26 and June 27.

They had strong odds (65.9%) of landing the 10th pick after they finished the regular season 36-46, then lost their matchup against the Bulls in their first Play-In Tournament game. They had only a 3% chance of winning the first overall pick and a 13.9% chance of landing in the top four.

Hawks’ general manager Landry Fields represented the Hawks on stage of the Lottery. He cracked a smile when NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Jazz received the 10th pick. The Jazz dropped two spots in the Lottery, which opened up the Hawks odds of moving into the top four.