Hawks land top overall pick in NBA Draft Lottery

NBA basketball draft prospect Johnny Furphy, left, looks at the draft lottery order in front of a draft lottery sign before the draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NBA basketball draft prospect Johnny Furphy, left, looks at the draft lottery order in front of a draft lottery sign before the draft lottery in Chicago, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By
4 minutes ago

The Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery Sunday and earned the first overall pick in the NBA Draft, set to take place on June 26 and June 27.

They had strong odds (65.9%) of landing the 10th pick after they finished the regular season 36-46, then lost their matchup against the Bulls in their first Play-In Tournament game. They had only a 3% chance of winning the first overall pick and a 13.9% chance of landing in the top four.

Hawks’ general manager Landry Fields represented the Hawks on stage of the Lottery. He cracked a smile when NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Jazz received the 10th pick. The Jazz dropped two spots in the Lottery, which opened up the Hawks odds of moving into the top four.

The Hawks have never won the lottery since its inception in 1985. They’ve had a couple of No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft who instead opted to play in the ABA before the two leagues merged in 1976.

